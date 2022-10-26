Global Cocoa and Chocolate Markets Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in Low Penetration Rate in Developing Countries, Use of Chocolates as Functional Food, & Organic and Fairtrade

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market by Type (Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, Filled Chocolate, White Chocolate), Application (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), Nature (Conventional, Organic), Distribution, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cocoa market is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. The chocolate market is projected to reach USD 160.9 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027

The growing disposable income drives the sales of chocolates and boosts the growth of the market.

Among types, cocoa butter dominated the cocoa market with 57.81% of total market share in terms of value

Based on type, the cocoa market has been segmented into cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and cocoa liquor. Cocoa butter is anticipated to hold the largest market share in 2022, followed by cocoa powder, and cocoa liquor.

Cocoa butter and cocoa powder are obtained from cocoa liquor. White chocolate primarily uses cocoa butter for its taste, whereas cocoa powder is widely used in dark chocolates. While cocoa butter is used in white chocolate and pastries, cocoa powder has its applications in food and beverage industry.

The chocolate market has high demand in offline distribution segment

Based on distribution channel, the chocolate market is segmented as offline and e-commerce. The offline distribution channel holds the largest market share in chocolate market, whereas the e-commerce segment is the fastest growing distribution channel. With ease and convenience of buying, e-commerce is widely being adopted by the consumers.

Moreover, it is also convenient for the manufacturing companies to advertise their products through various offers and promotional activities that benefits both the companies and consumers. This is further boosting the online sales of chocolates globally.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness growth of 5.34% during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with a growth rate of 5.34% during the forecast period. Countries in Asia-Pacific region such as China, Indonesia, and India are contributing to the rising demand of cocoa. In China, the increasing purchasing power and globalization are the factors boosting the demand for chocolate. The country is posing opportunities for the foreign brands in cocoa & chocolates market.

Premium Insights

New Product Launches and Expansions to Drive Cocoa Market

Strong Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive Chocolate Market

to Drive Chocolate Market Cocoa Consumption in China and India to Increase at High Rates During Forecast Period

and to Increase at High Rates During Forecast Period Rising Demand for Chocolate in Emerging Markets to be Highest

China to Account for Largest Share in Asia-Pacific in 2022

to Account for Largest Share in in 2022 Germany to Account for Largest Share in Europe in 2022

to Account for Largest Share in in 2022 Cocoa Butter to Dominate Cocoa Market in 2022

Conventional Segment to Dominate Cocoa Market in 2022

Food & Beverage to Dominate Cocoa Market During Forecast Period

Europe to Dominate Cocoa Market During Forecast Period

to Dominate Cocoa Market During Forecast Period Milk Chocolate to Dominate Chocolate Market in 2022

Offline Segment to Dominate Chocolate Market in 2022

Europe to Dominate Chocolate Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Health Benefits of Chocolates

Large Number of Applications

Seasonal and Festive-Related Sales

Restraints

Highly Unstable Economies in Cocoa-Producing Countries

High Raw Material Prices

Opportunities

Low Penetration Rate in Developing Countries

Use of Chocolates as Functional Food

Organic and Fairtrade

Challenges

Increase in Counterfeit Products

Changing Consumer Preferences

Growing Issues of Sustainability in Cocoa Industry

Key Players

Mondelez International

Hershey Company

Ferrero International

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG

Pladis Global

Archer Daniels Midland

Barry Callebaut

Cargill Incorporated

Nestle SA

Blommer Chocolate

Cemoi

Cocoa Processing Company Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Puratos Group

Olam Group

Republica Del Cacao

Guittard Chocolate Company

UCP

Valrhona Inc.

Niche Cocoa Industry, Ltd.

Jindal Cocoa

Afrikoa

Askinosie

Davis Chocolate

