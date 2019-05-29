Global Coffee & Tea Market Outlook to 2024 with Profiles on 205 Companies

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea): Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea) in US$ Million and Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments: Coffee and Tea.

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hot Beverages: Versatile Drinks in Interesting Formats, Flavors, Colors, and Aromas

Major Trends in Developed and Emerging Markets Summarized

Developed Markets

Emerging Markets

Tea and Coffee Reach New Heights in Beverage Formulation

Factors of Differentiation

Premium Positioning

Naturally Caffeinated, Perishable Super Foods

Tea and Coffee: Beyond the Realm of Ordinary Beverages

Ready-to-drink Beverages

Premium Specialty Drinks

Fermented Coffee

Healthy Beverages

Coffee: Trendy and Growing Beverage Highly Influenced by Taste, Convenience, Price, and Ingredients

Coffee: Fast Facts

Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets

Multiple Health Benefits of Tea amidst Rising Health Consciousness Drive Widespread Demand

Tea & Cardiovascular Health

Select Studies Highlighting the Relation between Tea and Cardiovascular Health

Support to Cell Cycle

Diabetes Management

Weight Management

Bone Health

Neurological Diseases

Specific Forms of Cancers

Major Factors Driving Global Consumption of Hot Beverages (Coffee and Tea)

Focus on Health and Well-being

Convenience

Wide Range of Options

Customization to Local Tastes

Increasing Consumption of Various Beverages Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Hot Beverages, Healthy Beverages, and Water Witness Spiraling Consumption

Major Beverage Industry Trends that are Influencing Prospects for Hot Beverage

Focus on Millennial Consumers

Functional Beverages

Natural Ingredients & Clean Labeling

Clean and Clear Packaging

Global Market Outlook

Coffee Dominates Consumption, While Tea Spearheads Market Growth



3. PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE

Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production, While China Dominates Tea Production

Coffee & Tea: Cultivation and Production Landscape

Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles

Major Tea Producing Countries: Snapshot Profiles

EU Leads Global Coffee Consumption

Tea: Production and Consumption Facts

Sustainability: A Major Goal for Coffee Producers

Select Multinational Companies and their Sustainable Coffee Targets

Major Stakeholders

Roasters

Coffee Traders

Low Focus on Sustainability

Low Wages and Labor Shortage

Impact of Climate Change

Deforestation

Sustainability Commitments

Novel Initiatives Help Sustainable Usage of Coffee

Select Initiatives for a Sustainable Coffee Industry

Sustainable Tea Production: Key Focus Area to Address Current and Future Challenges



4. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Protein-Fortified, Organic, and Functional Beverages Drive Healthy Market Growth

Functional Teas Set to Become Everyone's Cup of Tea

Increasing Demand for Ethically-Produced, Sustainable and Certified Coffee Sustains Market Growth for the Segment

Consumers Demand Sustainable Products

Stakeholders' Collaboration: Need of the Hour

Key Considerations to Achieve Sustainable Growth

Major Trends in Global Coffee Market

Millennial Power

Ready-to-Drink Coffee Catch On

Popularity of Specialty Coffee

Nitro Coffee

Changing Consumer Preferences

Digital Presence

Popularity of Branded Coffee

Increasing Demand for Natural Drinks

Despite Growing Preference for RTD Tea, Hot Tea Continues to Reign Supreme in the Global Tea Market

Tea Consumption across the Globe Registers Steady Growth

Major Tea Tastes and Trends

Cost and Convenience Factors Drive Strong Global Demand for Instant Coffee

Growing Interest in Naturally Healthy Products and Sustainable Sourcing to Boost Tea-Based Beverages Market

Sustainable Sourcing

Cross-Cultural Exchange of Healthy Ingredients

Unabated Popularity of Green Tea Bodes Well for the Market

The Indulgence Trend Drives Growing Preference for Specialty Coffee

Growing Interest in Retail and Food Service Channels Benefit Market Demand

Children and Youth Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

E-commerce: A Powerful Marketing Tool for Market Participants

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

India & China Offer Lucrative Market Growth Opportunities

Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects for Hot Beverages

Rising Global Population

Growing Middle Class Population

Increasing Influence of Millennials

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Shrinking Family Size

Rapid Urbanization



5. COFFEE AND TEA INNOVATIONS

Smart Mug to Keep Hot Beverages at Ideal Temperature

Muggo: The Smart Travel Mug

Recent Innovations in Coffee Lattes

Need to Preserve and Protect Authenticity of Taste Drives Tea Packaging Innovations

Tea of a Kind (TOAK): Novel Tea in Eco 4-Pack Format

Flavor Extension Driving Growth within Traditional Premium Tea Market

Innovations in Tea Blends

Noteworthy Tea Innovations in Recent Times

Other Noteworthy Innovations in the Coffee Market

At-Home Coffee Receives a Makeover

Technology to Improve Coffee Processing

Coffee Subscription Services

Sales of Single-Cup Coffee Soar; Spur Sustainable Cup innovation



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Coffee Overview

Coffee Consumption Reduces Risk of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Organization and Structure

Types of Coffees

Regular Coffee

Blended Coffee

Instant Coffee

Decaffeinated Coffee

Specialty Coffee

Coffee Processing Methods

Coffee Packaging

Coffee and Espresso Equipment

Tea Overview

History of Tea

Varieties of Tea

Leaf Production

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

Decaffeinated Tea

Herbal Tea



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Coffee Marketplace: A Complex Mix of Food Brands, Baristas, Specialty Shops, Brewers, and Roasters

Nestle Strengthens its Lead in the Global Coffee Market amidst Rising Competition

Ranking of the Leading Coffee Brands Worldwide Based on Revenues: 2018E

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Producers Eye Innovative Applications of Tea and Coffee Extracts

The Winning Recipe for Commercial Success in the Marketplace

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Innovation: Name of the Game in the Crowded Marketplace

Advertisement and Promotional Expenditure on the Rise

Need for Regional and Cultural Customization

Innovative Marketing Strategies Define Product Success



