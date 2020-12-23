Global Coffee Market Forecasts with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coffee market is anticipated to reach US$134.25 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% for the period spanning 2020-2024. Factors such as increasing out of home coffee consuming population, rapid urbanization, rising e-commerce retail sales, accelerating disposable income, increasing instant coffee preference, growing demand for specialty coffee and increasing green coffee consumption in emerging economies are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by weather uncertainties, retail consolidations and stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growing penetration of premium coffee shops, high demand for cold brew over iced coffee, inclining desire for functional coffee and increasing gourmet coffee sale in America.

There are two sources of coffee i.e. Arabica (oldest type of coffee, to be cultivated initially in Ethiopia (Africa) and Robusta (its initial roots in countries located in central & western sub-Saharan Africa). Arabica coffee is the first-ever cultivated coffee species and hence it is dominant in the market over Robusta coffee.

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavourable impact on the global market as the production, exports and imports of coffee & related products have decreased significantly.

The fastest-growing regional market is the Asia-Pacific due to a rise in the demand for coffee by the working population, growing presence of a large number of coffee chains and increasing e-commerce retail sector. The U.S. represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classifications of Coffee Beans

1.3 Features of Coffee Beans

1.4 Sources of Coffee

1.5 Coffee Source Type Comparison

1.6 Health Benefits of Consuming Coffee

1.7 Coffee Industry Value Chain Analysis

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Government Initiatives

2.6 Regional Analysis - US

2.7 Regional Analysis - Europe

2.8 Regional Analysis - Asia

3. Global Coffee Market Analysis

4. Regional Coffee Market Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Out of Home Coffee Consuming Population

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Rising E-commerce Retail Sales

5.1.4 Accelerating Disposable Income

5.1.5 Increasing Instant Coffee Preference

5.1.6 Growing Demand for Specialty Coffee

5.1.7 Inclining Green Coffee Consumption in Emerging Economies

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Penetration of Premium Coffee Shops

5.2.2 High Demand for Cold Brew over Iced Coffee

5.2.3 Inclining Desire for Functional Coffee

5.2.4 Increasing Gourmet Coffee Sale in America

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Weather Uncertainties

5.3.2 Retail Consolidations

5.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

7. Company Profiles

Dunkin Brands Group

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Starbucks Corporation

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

