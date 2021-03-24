Global Coffee Pods Market featuring Key Vendors - maxingvest AG, Melitta Group Co., Nestle SA, Starbucks Corp., The J.M. Smucker Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Others

The coffee pods market is expected to grow by USD 8.08 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The convenience in using coffee pods is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high price of coffee pods and availability of cheaper substitutes will hamper the market growth.

More details: Download Free Sample Report

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

COVID-19 is expected to have Positive and Direct impact on Consumer Staples industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show Superior growth.

Coffee Pods Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, Germany, and The Netherlands are the key markets for coffee pods in Europe.

Companies Covered:

illycaffè Spa

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

maxingvest AG

Melitta Group Co.

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Coffee Pod Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The coffee pod machine market size has the potential to grow by 1,428.20 thousand units during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foil and paper-wrapped coffee pods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

illycaffè Spa

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Luigi Lavazza Spa

maxingvest AG

Melitta Group Co.

Nestle SA

Starbucks Corp.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

