Global Cogeneration Equipment Industry
Global Cogeneration Equipment Market to Reach $39.6 Billion by 2027
Sep 08, 2020, 09:10 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cogeneration Equipment estimated at US$25.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Natural Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Fossil Fuels segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Cogeneration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Other Fuel Types Segment to Record 2.1% CAGR
In the global Other Fuel Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cogeneration: The Next Generation Eco-friendly and Energy-
Efficient Technology for Heating and Power Needs
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges & Constraints
Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Regional Developments Summarized
Recent Market Activity
CHP Technology Revolutionizes the Power Generation Landscape
Cogeneration: A Universal Power Solution
.Achieving Energy Efficiencies of More than 90%
Myriad Benefits & Superior Attributes over Conventional Power
Generation Drive Market Adoption
Cogeneration System Vs Conventional Power System: A Graphical
Representation
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cogeneration Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Essential Role of MicroCHP in Realizing Smart Energy Strategies
Drive Healthy Market Growth
Benefits of MicroCHP Energy Generation for Various Residential
and Commercial Application Areas
Japan and Germany: Leading Adopters of Micro CHP Technology
Worldwide
Micro CHP Generation Systems Adoption Driven by Government
Incentives
Shifting Focus of Research from Cogeneration to Small Scale CHP
Systems
Steam Turbines Continues to be the Preferred Prime Mover Used
in the Cogeneration Systems
Gas Turbines
Steam Turbines
Reciprocating Engines
Microturbines
Fuel Cells
Other Equipment
Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Increase in Power
Generation Shifts Focus on Cogeneration
Favorable Policies and Developments Provide the Perfect
Platform for Market Growth
Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration: The Next Big Thing in
Combined Heat & Power Generation
Growing Prominence of Heat Energy in Total Energy Consumption
Augurs Well for the Market
District Heating & Cooling: Enabling Superior Pollution Control
and Higher Efficiencies
Industrial Cogeneration: The Dominant End-use Application
Continue to Spearhead Growth
Fuel Shifts in Industrial CHP in Countries across the World
Favor Market Growth
Underpenetrated Commercial CHP Offers Huge Growth Potential
Preferred Solutions for Increased Adoption of Commercial CHP
Systems
Rising Focus on Being Grid-Independent & Self-Reliant Drives
Adoption in Healthcare Facilities
Environmental Benefits of Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plants
Bodes Well for Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Expanding Renewables Share in the Power Generation Mix Spurs
Market Demand
Renewable CHP Gain Ground in Newer Application Areas Other than
the Traditional Industries
Healthy Growth Projected for Gas Turbines Installations in CHP
Plants across the World
Future Gas Turbines to Overcome Current Challenges and Promote
Market Growth
Gas Engines & Gas Turbines for CHP: A Comparison
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Increasing Installations of Microgrids Lend Traction to Market
Growth
Adoption of Packaged CHP Systems Gain Momentum
CHP with Biogas: An Effective Approach to Use Distributed Energy
Bagasse Cogeneration: Enormous Potential in Sugar Producing
Countries
Increasing Investments in CHP Plants in the Developing
Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Favorable Demographic and Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Cogeneration
Equipment
Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Cogeneration
Technology
High Capital Investment
Connectivity to Grid
Lack of Interconnection Standards
Environment Related Issues and Unfavorable Regulations
Need for R&D
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 87
