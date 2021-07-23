Global Cognitive Assessment And Training Market in Education Services Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Signant Health, Total Brain Ltd., and WIRB Copernicus Group are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the cost-effective online cognitive assessments, the increasing focus on brain health, and the emphasis on quality education will offer immense growth opportunities.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The cognitive assessment and training market is segmented as below:

End-user

Healthcare



Education



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cognitive assessment and training market in the education services industry include Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Signant Health, Total Brain Ltd., and WIRB Copernicus Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market size

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market trends

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market industry analysis

The rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, credibility concerns may threaten the growth of the market.

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cognitive assessment and training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cognitive assessment and training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cognitive assessment and training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cognitive assessment and training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

CogniFit Ltd.

Cogstate Ltd.

ImPACT Applications Inc.

Pearson Plc

Posit Science Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Signant Health

Total Brain Ltd.

WIRB Copernicus Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

