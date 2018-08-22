Global Cognitive Assessment Market 2018-2025 - Shifting From Pen & Paper Based Assessment To Digital Assessment

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cognitive Assessment Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts Components, Applications and End-users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global cognitive assessment market by component is dominated by software market revenue in 2017, and however the trend is going to change during the forecast period and it will lose some of its share to service market. The service market has highest growth rate during the forecast period. Service revenues are anticipated to grow at an exponential rate over the years reflecting prominent companies adopting positive strategic steps to diversify their product offering. Service segment include both the traditional project and study management services and also the increasing amount of consultancy and modified development work being undertaken for customers for recruit and wearable projects.

Clinical trials and corporate training & recruitment sector are driving the market by volume and size of trials. Also, rapid growth in the aging population worldwide and growing penetration of cognitive assessment in academic sector are thereby driving the adoption globally. The cognitive assessment market is further flourishing due to introduction of gamification and digitalization of technology. Advancements in technology such as synchronization of assessment with wearable device is expected to create new opportunities for the cognitive assessment services market during the forecasted period.







In our study, we have segmented the cognitive assessment market by component, application, and end-user. The cognitive assessment market on the basis of component has been segmented into software and service. Also, these cognitive assessment tools find applications in a diverse end-user verticals for diverse purposes. Majorly, these tools are being used for clinical trials purposes to evaluate and treat the patients suffering from Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. However, during the coming years, education, recruitment & training activities have also been anticipated to cash in on the potentials of the usage of these tools. Hence, the cognitive assessment market on the basis of applications has been segmented into scientific research, clinical trials, academic assessments, corporate training & recruitment, and others. Also, the cognitive assessment market has been segmented on the basis of end-users into healthcare, enterprise, education, sports, government, defense, and others.







Geographically, Europe is a highly diverse region consisting of more than 70 countries in it. While Europe boasts of a highly advanced healthcare sector, and the education sector, these sectors contribute to the high demands for cognitive assessment tools in the region. Also, a highly advanced IT hub augurs in a good stead for increased usage of cognitive assessment tools. Over a period of years, the deployments of cognitive software in the various end-user sectors in Europe would saturate and hence, the market for services of these cognitive assessment tools would gain attraction.







The demand of extensive training session for an individual to overcome their weakness and advancement in technology is further increasing the growth of these cognitive assessment services in the forecast period. Major cognitive assessment service providers are based in North America, mainly US. However, the market is penetrating at high growth rate in other region as well including APAC and European countries.







Key Industry Dynamics







Key Market Drivers





Rapidly Aging Global Population

Growing Interest of Industries In Various Sectors Towards Cognitive Assessment

Cognitive Assessment As a Special Tool In Corporate Hiring As Well As Improving Productivity of Employees

Key Market Restraints





Less Awareness Among Organizations About Cognitive Assessment Benefits

Government Restrictions In Some Region

Key Market Opportunities





Advancements In Technology

Increasing Awareness Among Masses For the Cognitive Assessments

Future Trends





Gamification In Cognitive Assessment

Shifting From Pen & Paper Based Assessment To Digital Assessment

Key Topics Covered:







1. Introduction







2. Key Takeaways







3. Market Landscape







4. Cognitive Assessment Market - Key Industry Dynamics







5. Cognitive Assessment - Global Market Analysis







6. Cognitive Assessment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Components







7. Cognitive Assessment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - Application







8. Cognitive Assessment Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2025 - End-User







9. Cognitive Assessment Market - Geographical Analysis







10. Industry Landscape







11. Competitive Landscape







12. Key Company Profiles





Cambridge Cognition Ltd.

Groupe SBT

Ortelio Ltd.

Thomas International Ltd.

Prophase, LLC

Cogstate Ltd.

ERT Clinical

Cognifit

Neurocog Trials, Inc.

Pearson Education

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jx27nx/global_cognitive?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

