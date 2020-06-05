Global Cognitive Computing Market Outlook to 2028 - Major Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Analysis, Technological Innovations, Key Developments
The Global Cognitive Computing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in customer engagement through social media platforms, increasing demand for intelligent business processes and continuous evolution in the computing environment: cloud, mobile, and analytics.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rise in customer engagement through social media platforms
3.1.2 Increasing demand for intelligent business processes
3.1.3 Continuous evolution in the computing environment
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Cognitive Computing Market, By Technology
4.1 Machine Learning
4.2 Natural Language Processing
4.3 Automated Reasoning
4.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)/Human Computer Interface (HCI)
4.4.1 Robotics
4.4.2 Computer Vision
4.4.3 Machine Vision
4.5 Deep Learning
4.6 Other Technologies
4.6.1 Information Retrieval
5 Cognitive Computing Market, By Deployment Type
5.1 Cloud-Based Services
5.2 On-Premises Software
5.3 Hybrid
6 Cognitive Computing Market, By Business Function
6.1 Finance
6.2 Human Resource
6.3 Operations
6.4 Marketing and Sales
6.5 Other Business Functions
6.5.1 Legal
6.5.2 Research and Development
7 Cognitive Computing Market, By Component
7.1 Platform
7.2 Services
7.2.1 Professional Services
7.2.2 Managed Services
8 Cognitive Computing Market, By Application
8.1 Security
8.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences
8.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
8.4 IT & Telecom
8.5 Retail and eCommerce
8.6 Government (Defense)
8.7 Travel, Tourism and Hospitality
8.8 Manufacturing
8.9 Media and Entertainment
8.10 Automation
8.11 Behavioral Analysis
8.12 Biometrics
8.13 Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chatbots
8.14 Aerospace
8.15 Education
8.16 Diagnostic APIs
8.17 Cyber Security
8.18 Farm Mechanization
8.19 Self-Driving Cars
8.20 Social Media Monitoring
8.21 Gaming
8.22 Video Surveillance
8.23 e- Learning
8.24 Supply Chain Management
8.25 IT Infrastructure Management
9 Cognitive Computing Market, By End-user
9.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
9.2 Large Enterprises
10 Cognitive Computing Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia-Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Google
12.2 Microsoft
12.3 IBM
12.4 Burstiq
12.5 Red Skios Ltd.
12.6 Vantage Labs LLC
12.7 E-Zest
12.8 Cognitive Software Group
12.9 TCS
12.10 Numenta
12.11 Virtusa
12.12 Cisco
12.13 Enterra Solutions
12.14 Sparkcognition
12.15 Artificial Solutions
