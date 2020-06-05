Global Cognitive Computing Market Outlook to 2028 - Major Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Analysis, Technological Innovations, Key Developments

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cognitive Computing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cognitive Computing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rise in customer engagement through social media platforms, increasing demand for intelligent business processes and continuous evolution in the computing environment: cloud, mobile, and analytics.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rise in customer engagement through social media platforms

3.1.2 Increasing demand for intelligent business processes

3.1.3 Continuous evolution in the computing environment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Cognitive Computing Market, By Technology

4.1 Machine Learning

4.2 Natural Language Processing

4.3 Automated Reasoning

4.4 Human Machine Interface (HMI)/Human Computer Interface (HCI)

4.4.1 Robotics

4.4.2 Computer Vision

4.4.3 Machine Vision

4.5 Deep Learning

4.6 Other Technologies

4.6.1 Information Retrieval



5 Cognitive Computing Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Cloud-Based Services

5.2 On-Premises Software

5.3 Hybrid



6 Cognitive Computing Market, By Business Function

6.1 Finance

6.2 Human Resource

6.3 Operations

6.4 Marketing and Sales

6.5 Other Business Functions

6.5.1 Legal

6.5.2 Research and Development



7 Cognitive Computing Market, By Component

7.1 Platform

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Professional Services

7.2.2 Managed Services



8 Cognitive Computing Market, By Application

8.1 Security

8.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.4 IT & Telecom

8.5 Retail and eCommerce

8.6 Government (Defense)

8.7 Travel, Tourism and Hospitality

8.8 Manufacturing

8.9 Media and Entertainment

8.10 Automation

8.11 Behavioral Analysis

8.12 Biometrics

8.13 Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Chatbots

8.14 Aerospace

8.15 Education

8.16 Diagnostic APIs

8.17 Cyber Security

8.18 Farm Mechanization

8.19 Self-Driving Cars

8.20 Social Media Monitoring

8.21 Gaming

8.22 Video Surveillance

8.23 e- Learning

8.24 Supply Chain Management

8.25 IT Infrastructure Management



9 Cognitive Computing Market, By End-user

9.1 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

9.2 Large Enterprises



10 Cognitive Computing Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.1.1 US

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.3 Mexico

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.2 U.K

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 France

10.2.5 Spain

10.2.6 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia-Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 New Zealand

10.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia

10.4.2 UAE

10.4.3 Rest of Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Others



11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities



12 Leading Companies

12.1 Google

12.2 Microsoft

12.3 IBM

12.4 Burstiq

12.5 Red Skios Ltd.

12.6 Vantage Labs LLC

12.7 E-Zest

12.8 Cognitive Software Group

12.9 TCS

12.10 Numenta

12.11 Virtusa

12.12 Cisco

12.13 Enterra Solutions

12.14 Sparkcognition

12.15 Artificial Solutions



