Global Cognitive Informatics Market Research Report 2021-2026 - Healthcare and Biomedicine Industry Will Lead to the Adoption of Cognitive Service

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Informatics Market by Technology, Solution, Sector, Deployment Type, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the cognitive informatics market including technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions. It includes analysis by industry sector and major industry verticals. It also evaluates the impact of 5G, edge computing, and IoT on the cognitive informatics market. All forecasts provide a market outlook from 2021 through 2026. The report also provides specific recommendations by application area and industry verticals.

Largely aligned today with biomedicine apps and the healthcare industry, cognitive informatics is poised to become an important aspect of every major vertical. The cognitive informatics market relies upon those technologies that improve human information processing.

Technologies included within this interdisciplinary domain always include some degree of Artificial Intelligence and cognitive computing but are increasingly involving Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, networks, and systems. In fact, this multidisciplinary combination of cognition and information sciences includes the convergence of AI and IoT, which is also referred to as the AIoT market.

As human beings have cognitive limitations (such as attention, comprehension, decision-making, learning, memory, learning, and visualization), the cognitive informatics market seeks to provide human cognition augmentation and enhancement. Advancements in the understanding of human behavioral science, neuroscience, and psychology are combined with innovation in AI such as improved Natural Language Processing (NLP) mechanisms and linguistics processes.

Machine learning improvements to areas such as "what is said vs. what is meant" and context-based AI are leading to an overall improvement in man-machine interfaces critical to successful cognitive informatics market implementation. This will lead to substantially increased use cases with corresponding penetration into many new market segments and applications.

Select Report Findings

Healthcare and biomedicine industry will lead to the adoption of cognitive service

North America will lead the cognitive informatics market followed by the APAC region

will lead the cognitive informatics market followed by the APAC region The enterprise sector will have the highest adoption of cognitive applications and services

The global market will reach USD $32.6B by 2026, growing at 40.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technologies and Applications

4. Company Analysis

5. Cognitive Informatics Market Analysis and Forecasts

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

