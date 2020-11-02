Global Cognitive Informatics Markets, 2020-2025 - Cognitive Informatics will become an Integral Component of Human-Machine Systems and Solutions

DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cognitive Informatics Market by Technology, Solution, Sector, Industry Vertical, and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the cognitive informatics market including technologies, companies, strategies, and solutions. It includes analysis by industry sector and major industry verticals.



It also evaluates the impact of 5G, edge computing, and IoT on the cognitive informatics market. All forecasts provide a market outlook from 2020 through 2025. The report also provides specific recommendations by application area and industry verticals.



Largely aligned today with biomedicine apps and the healthcare industry, cognitive informatics is poised to become an important aspect of every major vertical. The cognitive informatics market relies upon those technologies that improve human information processing.



Technologies included within this interdisciplinary domain always include some degree of Artificial Intelligence and cognitive computing but are increasingly involving Internet of Things (IoT) enabled devices, networks, and systems. In fact, this multidisciplinary combination of cognition and information sciences includes the convergence of AI and IoT, which is also referred to as the AIoT market.



As human beings have cognitive limitations (such as attention, comprehension, decision-making, learning, memory, learning, and visualization), the cognitive informatics market seeks to provide human cognition augmentation and enhancement. Advancements in the understanding of human behavioral science, neuroscience, and psychology are combined with innovation in AI such as improved Natural Language Processing (NLP) mechanisms and linguistics processes.



Machine learning improvements to areas such as "what is said vs. what is meant" and context-based AI are leading to an overall improvement in man-machine interfaces critical to successful cognitive informatics market implementation.

Select Report Findings:

Healthcare and biomedicine industry will lead to the adoption of cognitive service

North America will lead the cognitive informatics market followed by the APAC region

will lead the cognitive informatics market followed by the APAC region The enterprise sector will have the highest adoption of cognitive applications and services

The global market will reach USD $25.6B by 2024, growing at 41.6% CAGR from 2020 - 2025

Target Audience:

Device manufacturers

Communication service providers

AI and cognitive computing companies

Data management and analytics companies

Enterprise companies in all industry verticals

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining Cognitive Informatics

2.2 Cognitive Systems and Cognitive Computing

2.3 Cognitive Computing vs. Artificial Intelligence

2.4 Abstract Intelligence

2.5 Cognitive Learning System

2.6 Stakeholder Analysis

2.7 Market Trends



3.0 Technologies and Applications

3.1 Core Technologies

3.1.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning

3.1.2 Facial Detection and Recognition

3.1.3 Emotion Detection

3.1.4 Natural Language Processing

3.1.5 Logical Reasoning

3.1.6 Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks

3.2 Machine Learning APIs

3.3 Cognitive Agent and Information Retrieval

3.4 Cognitive Communication

3.5 Conversational User Interface

3.6 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.7 Artificial general Intelligence and Cloud Deployment

3.8 Integrated Technologies and Solutions

3.8.1 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.8.2 IoT and Smart Workplace Solution

3.8.3 Blockchain Network

3.8.4 Intent-Driven Networking

3.9 Cognitive Solutions and Services

3.10 Potential Application Horizon

3.11 Cognitive Informatics Use Cases

3.11.1 Cognitive Texture

3.11.2 Biometric

3.11.3 Multimedia

3.11.4 Web Design and Development

3.11.5 Bioinformatics

3.11.6 Biomedicine and Healthcare

3.11.7 Interactive Clinical System

3.11.8 Nursing Technology Design



4.0 Company Analysis

4.1 Apple

4.2 Attivio

4.3 Amazon

4.4 Baidu

4.5 BMC Software

4.6 Clarifai

4.7 Cognitivescale

4.8 Enterra Solutions

4.9 Expert System

4.10 Folio3 Software

4.11 Fusion Informatics

4.12 Google

4.13 IBM

4.14 Inbenta

4.15 Ipsoft

4.16 Kairos

4.17 Megvii

4.18 Microsoft

4.19 Nokia

4.20 Nuance Communications

4.21 Oracle

4.22 Palantir Technologies

4.23 Qualcomm Technologies

4.24 Saffron Technology

4.25 SAP

4.26 SAS

4.27 Squirro

4.28 TCS

4.29 Deloitte

4.30 Vicarious FPC

4.31 SparkCognition Inc.

4.32 Numenta



5.0 Cognitive Informatics Market Analysis and Forecasts

5.1 Global Cognitive Informatics Market 2020 - 2025

5.1.1 Aggregated Cognitive Informatics Market Value 2020 - 2025

5.1.2 Cognitive Informatics Market by Technology 2020 - 2025

5.1.3 Cognitive Informatics Market by Solution and Service 2020 - 2025

5.1.4 Cognitive Informatics Market by Application 2020 - 2025

5.1.5 Cognitive Informatics Market by Sector 2020 - 2025

5.1.6 Cognitive Informatics Market by Deployment 2020 - 2025

5.1.6.1 Cognitive Informatics Market by Cloud Deployment 2020 - 2025

5.1.7 Cognitive Informatics Market by Organization Type 2020 - 2025

5.1.8 Cognitive Informatics Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

5.1.9 Cognitive Informatics in 5G 2020 - 2025

5.1.10 Cognitive Informatics in Edge Computing 2020 - 2025

5.1.11 Blockchain in Cognitive Informatics 2020 - 2025

5.1.12 Market in IoT Network 2020 - 2025

5.1.13 Cognitive Informatics Market in Intent-Driven Networking 2020 - 2025

5.1.14 Cognitive Informatics Market in Smart Workplace 2020 - 2025

5.2 Regional Cognitive Informatics Market 2020 - 2025



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

6.3 Automotive Companies

6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

6.5 Communication Service Providers

6.6 Computing Companies

6.7 Data Analytics Providers

6.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

6.9 Networking Equipment Providers

6.10 Networking Security Providers

6.11 Semiconductor Companies

6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

6.13 Software Providers

6.14 Smart City System Integrators

6.15 Automation System Providers

6.16 Social Media Companies

6.17 Workplace Solution Providers

6.18 Enterprise and Government



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b8u6e5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

