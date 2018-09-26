Global Cognitive Radio Market 2018-2022: Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Growing Developments in 5G Communication

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cognitive Radio Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cognitive radio market to grow at a CAGR of 13.26% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Cognitive Radio Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of cognitive radios across end-user industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the adoption of cognitive radio for public application. This technology enables a radio device with features like monitoring, sensing, detecting and independently adapting its communications channel access to the dynamic radio frequency environment in which it is operating.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing developments in 5G communication. The 5G technology helps in connecting physical devices with digital world.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high power consumption with limited fault tolerance capabilities.

Key vendors

BAE Systems

Raytheon

Rohde & Schwarz

Shared Spectrum Company

Thales Group

