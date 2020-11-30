Global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Industry
Global Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software Market to Reach $65.8 Billion by 2027
Nov 30, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960849/?utm_source=PRN
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machine Learning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.1% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Language Processing segment is readjusted to a revised 24.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20% CAGR
The Cognitive Systems, Content Analytics and Discovery Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.2% CAGR.
Automated Reasoning Segment to Record 15.8% CAGR
In the global Automated Reasoning segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 115-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Adobe Systems, Inc.
- Google, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- OpenText Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Palantir Technologies
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Symantec Corporation
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960849/?utm_source=PRN
