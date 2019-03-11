Global Cold Brew Coffee Market Report 2018-2022
DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rising number of mergers and acquisitions are expected to gain traction in the market. Since 2014, several large vendors have engaged in mergers and acquisition to take over several small vendors and increase their market share and presence. The analysts have predicted that the cold brew coffee market will register a CAGR of over 27% by 2022.
Market Overview
Rising number of new product launches
The increasing number of innovative and new product launches has invigorated the global cold brew coffee market.
Surging demand for substitute products
The growing popularity of other hot drinks and cold drinks such as RTD coffees like Frappuccino, mocha, espresso drinks, roast and ground coffee, cold coffee, iced coffee, energy drinks have emerged as a major challenge in the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Techman-Head Group and Brackett Aircraft Company, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising number of new products launches and the rising number of mergers and acquisitions, will provide considerable growth opportunities to cold brew coffee manufactures.
Califia Farms, Heartland Food Products Group, HighBrewCoffee, JAB Holding Company, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Torrefaction, Nestle, and Starbucks are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global arabica-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global robusta-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global liberica-based cold brew coffee market - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Cold brew coffee market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cold brew coffee market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cold brew coffee market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Cold brew coffee market in the US - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cold brew coffee market in Japan - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cold brew coffee market in the UK - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cold brew coffee market in Germany - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising number of mergers and acquisitions
- Growing influence of online retailing
- Increasing demand for organic and private labels
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Califia Farms
- Heartland Food Products Group
- HighBrewCoffee
- JAB Holding Company
- Kohana Coffee
- La Colombe Torrefaction
- Nestle
- Starbucks
