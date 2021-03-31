Global Cold-Brew Coffee Market to Grow by $ 1.119 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Califia Farms, Heartland Food Products Group, and HighBrewCoffee among others | Technavio

The market is driven by new product launches. In addition, the increasing demand for organic and private labels will positively influence the growth of the cold brew coffee market.

Cold Brew Coffee Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum demand for Arabica-based cold brew coffee. This can be attributed to the growing presence of organized retailing outlets offering Arabica-based cold brew coffee and the increasing frequency of new product launches. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Cold Brew Coffee Market: Geographic Landscape

60% of the market's growth originated from North America in 2019. Factors such as the rising number of organized retailing outlets in the region offering cold brew coffee products and the prevailing preference for coffee in the US and Canada are fueling the growth of the cold brew coffee market in North America.

The US is the key market for cold brew coffee in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Five Cold Brew Coffee Market Vendors:

Califia Farms: The key offerings of the company include Black and White Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, XX Espresso Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, Salted Caramel Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, Mocha Nitro Draft Oatmilk Latte, Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew Coffee, Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee Unsweetened, Black and White Cold Brew Coffee, XX Espresso Cold Brew Coffee, and others.

Heartland Food Products Group: The company offers JAVA HOUSE. It is an authentic cold brew coffee brand, that offers a full assortment of pure concentrates, liquid pods, and ready-to-drink cold brew coffees, including Lightly Sweet, Pure Black, and Frappes variants.

HighBrewCoffee: The key products offered by the company include peppermint mocha, Mexican vanilla, double espresso, dark chocolate mocha, black and bold, creamy cappuccino protein, salted caramel, espresso triple shot, vanilla bean triple shot, black triple shot, toasted coconut latte, and bourbon vanilla latte.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl: The company offers cold press coffee under the brand, Caribou Coffee Co.

Kohana Coffee: The company offers roasted coffee, cold brew concentrate, and ready-to-drink coffee products.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Coffee Creamer Market – Global coffee creamer market is segmented by type (liquid and powder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Instant Coffee Market – Global instant coffee market is segmented by product (spray-dried and freeze-dried) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

