Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2018-2023: Opportunity in Better Control of Assets in the Warehouse Using Automation and Cold Storage Technologies

The "Cold Chain Monitoring Market by Component (Hardware (Sensors and Data Loggers) and Software), Application (Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and Chemicals), Logistics (Storage and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cold chain monitoring market, in terms of value, is expected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2018 to USD 6.46 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.17% between 2018 and 2023.

Major factors driving the growth of the cold chain monitoring market are growing governmental focus on issuing policies impacting the supply chain efficiency of fast-growing pharmaceuticals sector in Europe and North America, increasing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, rising demand for better food quality and need to reduce food wastage, growing demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility.

This report covers the cold chain monitoring market based on component, application, logistics, and region. The cold chain monitoring market for the software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The key reasons for this growth are increasing adoption of cloud-based software across different verticals and deployment of on-premises software solutions at storage facilities to enable faster evaluation of localized data for quick action. Also, the software helps in improving analytics support that provides actionable insights to transporters about delays and rerouting maneuvers to increase the efficiency in the transportation industry.

The market for the food & beverages application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. Food quality and durability are directly related to the effective maintenance of cold chain operations. The dependence of the food & beverages industry on cold chain monitoring solutions has been gradually increasing. The rising demand for high-quality food products has resulted in the growth of the cold chain monitoring market for the food & beverages application. The growing demand for meat and seafood owing to the dietary changes of people in various countries is driving the use of cold chain monitoring solutions in this application.

The Americas is accounting for the largest share of the cold chain monitoring market. The cold chain monitoring market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The highest growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the high demand for quality food in urban areas, extensive government vaccination drives being carried out in countries such as China and India, and major investments in the cold chain industry in India and China. All these factors are pushing the demand for cold chain monitoring solutions in APAC.

