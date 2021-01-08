Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market Outlook 2019-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities
DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Chain Monitoring - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cold Chain Monitoring market accounted for $4.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $11.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing global demand for temperature-sensitive drugs, surging demand for better food quality, intensifying need to reduce food wastage, and surging demand for generic drugs owing to higher accessibility. However, high cost of implementation is likely to hamper the market.
The cold chain monitoring is the logistic solution for monitoring and recording the data seamlessly, which enables to follow the strict instructions and guidelines for the validated solutions. The monitoring systems are introduced to maintain the effectiveness and freshness of the food, vaccines, under the required temperature, and prevent spoilage. This system plays an important role in the warehouses which is utilized for cold storage applications. It widely finds its application in industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.
By logistics, the storage segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. Growing consumer inclination toward packaged food, changing lifestyles and dietary patterns, and the intensifying need to protect pharmaceutical products from unsuitable climatic conditions are the prime factors that are favoring the deployment of storage solutions at production sites, distribution centers, and at final delivery points. A well-structured cold storage monitoring setup reduces wastage and facilitates better resource utilization, thereby reducing the cost of operations.
On the basis of geography, APAC is expected to be the significant-growing cold chain monitoring market during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-quality food products and government initiatives in the emerging economies to bring maximum people under the modern healthcare umbrella. Additionally, increasing government investments towards logistics infrastructure development and penetration of warehouse management systems are other major factors supporting the growth of the market in APAC.
What the Report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Temperature Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Frozen
5.3 Chilled
6 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Cloud-based
6.2.2 On-premise
6.3 Hardware
6.3.1 Telematics & Telemetry Devices
6.3.2 Networking Devices
6.3.3 Sensors & Data Loggers
6.3.4 RFID Devices
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Professional Services
6.4.2 Managed Services
7 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Logistics
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Transportation
7.2.1 Airways
7.2.2 Roadways
7.2.3 Waterways
7.2.4 Railways
7.3 Storage
7.3.1 Cold Containers
7.3.2 Warehouses
8 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Chemicals
8.3 Food & Beverages
8.3.1 Fish, Meat and Seafood
8.3.2 Processed Food
8.3.3 Poultry and Dairy Products
8.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
8.3.5 Fruit Pulp & Concentrates
8.3.6 Bakery & Confectionaries
8.3.7 Nuggets
8.4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
8.4.1 Biobanks
8.4.2 Vaccines
8.4.3 Medicines and Drugs
8.5 Other Applications
8.5.1 Manufacturing
8.5.2 Agriculture
9 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Eutectic
9.3 Air blown
10 Global Cold Chain Monitoring Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
- LogTag Recorders Ltd
- Emerson
- Savi Technology
- Zest Labs
- Elpro-Buchs
- Sensitech, Inc.
- ORBCOMM
- ??9 Ltd
- Monnit Corporation
- Berlinger & Co AG
- ZeDA Instruments
- Controlant
- Daikin Industries
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Haier Biomedical
- Dickson
- NEC Corporation
