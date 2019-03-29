Global Cold Compression Devices Market Outlook to 2026 by Product, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Compression Devices Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold compression devices market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Research studies have identified the occurrence of hunting reaction during application of cold compression therapy which is helpful in slowing cell death and limiting tissue damage in accident and trauma conditions.

Pads and wraps are reigning the product segment for cold compression devices market. Due to large surface area and custom made joint fitting both these products promote effective vasoconstriction and excellent reduction in swelling, edema and pain. Gels and sprays employed in cold therapy are helpful in deep tissue penetration of topical analgesics resulting in decreased nerve velocity and numbing of pain.

Hospitals and clinics are currently dominating the end-user segment for cold compression devices market. Increasing demand for pain-relieving sessions and affordable reimbursement scenario for patients opting pain management and treatment for acute injuries. Sports management is undergoing tremendous change with an increasing number of young aspiring athletes arduously competing to enhance performance and gain prominent recognition in their respective sporting events. Stringent competition frequently results in soft tissue injuries which need to be addressed immediately.



North America is currently leading the geographical segment for cold compression devices market. Major factors responsible for its overwhelming growth are increasing cases of domestic trauma and accidents. As per the latest research citing of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annually 3.2 million U.S. citizens of age group 5 to 14 years suffer from a sports injury. The existence of market leaders such as DJO Global, Breg, Inc. 3M Healthcare etc. cater to the pain therapy and management requirement in the North America region.



Europe market is flourishing on account of its increasing geriatric population and an increasing number of patients opting for post-surgery pain management.



The Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 owing to the rapidly growing physiotherapy clinics specializing in pain management. Sports science is growing at a rapid pace with aspiring athletes competing diligently to enhance their performance often resulting in soft tissue injuries with swelling and excruciating pain.



Medical device manufacturers providing cold compression devices are Breg, Inc., Bio Compression Systems, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Hyperice, Inc., 3M Healthcare, Kinetic Medical Products UK., Ltd., Ossur Global, Polar Products, Inc., and Thermotek.



Key Market Movements

An increasing number of trauma and accident cases resulting in joint dislocation, fracture, strain, and sprains

Availability of diverse varieties of cold compression devices and accessories as per joint fitting

Rapidly increasing sports science and stringent competition among athletes to increase their performance resulting in acute injuries

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.3.3. Approach Adopted

1.3.4. Top-down Approach

1.3.5. Bottom-up Approach

1.3.6. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.3.7. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Cold Compression Devices Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by End-User, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Cold Compression Devices Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Patches

4.3. Cold Packs

4.4. Wraps

4.5. Pads

4.6. Roll-Ons

4.7. Gels

4.8. Sprays



Chapter 5. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by End-User

5.1. Overview

5.2. Hospital & Clinics

5.3. Sports Team



Chapter 6. Global Cold Compression Devices Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Cold Compression Devices Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.3. Europe Cold Compression Devices Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Cold Compression Devices Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.5. Latin America Cold Compression Devices Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Cold Compression Devices Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Breg Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. News Coverage

7.2. Bio Compression Systems Inc.

7.3. Coolsystems Inc.

7.4. DJO Global Inc.

7.5. Hyperice Inc.

7.6. 3M Healthcare

7.7. Kinetic Medical Products UK Ltd.

7.8. Ossur Global

7.9. Polar Products Inc.

7.10. ThermoTek



