Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market to 2029 - Featuring Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal and Jindal Saw Among Others

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market By Standard (ASTM A179, ASTM A511, ASTM A213, ASTM A192, ASTM A209, ASTM A210, ASTM A333, ASTM A335, ASTM A53), Product Type, Production Process, Application, End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029. The cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is expected to reach $22.34 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for seamless pipes in the oil & gas sector. In addition, the increased offshore spending and new oilfield discoveries are expected to create significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. Factors such as trade protectionism and the introduction of new substitutes pose significant challenges to the growth of this market. However, the volatile raw material prices and lower demand in saturated markets are expected to restrain the growth of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market based on standard (ASTM A179, ASTM A106, ASTM A511/A511M, ASTM A192, ASTM A209, ASTM A213, ASTM A210, ASTM A333, ASTM A335, ASTM A53, other standards), product type (MS seamless steel pipes, hydraulic MS seamless pipes, ERW square and rectangular hollow section, honed tubes), production process (cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling, multi-stand plug mill, continuous mandrel rolling), application (precision instrumentation, boiler tubes, heat exchanger tubes, hydraulic applications, fluid transfer lines, rifled tubes, bearing pipes, mining applications, automotive applications, general engineering applications), end-use industry (oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, power generation, automotive, other end-use industries), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.



Based on standard, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into ASTM A179, ASTM A106, ASTM A511/A511M, ASTM A213, ASTM A192, ASTM A209, ASTM A210, ASTM A333, ASTM A335, ASTM A53, and other standards. In 2022, the ASTM A335 segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for seamless ferritic alloy steel pipes in high-temperature services; its characteristics include high durability, resistance, elasticity, and hardenability. However, the ASTM A213 segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by its increased usage in high-temperature services, particularly for boilers and superheaters.



Based on product type, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into MS seamless steel pipes, hydraulic MS seamless pipes, ERW square & rectangular hollow section pipes, and honed tubes. In 2022, the MS seamless steel pipes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to its growing use in the construction industry due to its high strength and pressure-bearing capability and the manufacturing of structural parts & mechanical parts, including oil drill pipes, automobile transmission shafts, and steel scaffolding.



Based on production process, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling, multi-stand plug mill, and continuous mandrel rolling. In 2022, the cross-roll piercing & pilger rolling segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for a high-quality surface finish with maximum productivity and its advantages, including uniform macro and microstructure in the cross-cut section of the forged part. However, the continuous mandrel rolling segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on application, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into precision instrumentation, boiler tubes, heat exchanger tubes, hydraulic applications, fluid transfer lines, rifled tubes, bearing pipes, mining applications, automotive applications, and general engineering applications. In 2022, the boiler tubes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. This segment is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for boiler tubes in steam boilers, fossil fuel plants, industrial processing plants, and electric power plants. Additionally, the growing demand for boiler tubes from end-use industries, such as oil & gas, power generation, and automotive, drives the growth of this segment.



Based on end-use industry, the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, power generation, automotive, and other end-use industries. In 2022, the oil & gas segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. However, the power generation segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the growing demand for low machinery, tighter tolerances, section properties & improved straightness in bearings, wind turbine components, and nuclear, solar, and coal energy plants.



Based on geography, the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market. The region is also slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the presence of major players along with several emerging startups in the region, increasing industrialization, urbanization, high requirement for electricity, government initiatives & developments in the oil & gas sector, and growing demand for cold drawn seamless steel pipes by end-use industries, such as power generation and automotive.



The key players operating in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market include Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), Jindal Saw Ltd. (India), ISMT Ltd. (India), Salzgitter AG (Germany), Tenaris S.A. (Luxembourg), JFE Holdings, Inc. (Japan), American Piping Products Inc. (U.S.), Chicago Tube and Iron Company (U.S.), United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited (India), Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd. (China), Hunan Standard Steel Co.,Ltd (China), U. S. Steel Tubular Products Inc. (U.S.), Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd. (Malaysia), and Bri-steel manufacturing (Canada).



Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of standard, product type, production process, application, end-use industry, and country?

What is the historical market for cold drawn seamless steel pipes across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market?

Who are the major players in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global cold drawn seamless steel pipes market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. The Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increasing Demand for Seamless Pipes in the Oil & Gas Sector

5.3. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

5.3.1. Volatile Raw Material Prices

5.3.2. Lower Demand in Saturated Markets

5.4. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities

5.4.1. Increased Offshore Spending and New Oilfield Discoveries

5.5. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges

5.5.1. Trade Protectionism

5.5.2. Introduction of New Substitutes

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Pestel Analysis



6. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Standard

6.1. Introduction

6.2. ASTM A335

6.2.1. Grade P11

6.2.2. Grade P22

6.2.3. Grade P1

6.2.4. Other Grades

6.3. ASTM A209

6.3.1. Grade T1

6.3.2. Grade T22

6.3.3. Grade T11

6.3.4. Other Grades

6.4. ASTM A106

6.4.1. Grade B

6.4.2. Grade C

6.4.3. Grade A

6.5. ASTM A210

6.5.1. Grade A1

6.5.2. Grade C

6.6. ASTM A333

6.6.1. Grade 1

6.6.2. Grade 6

6.7. ASTM A213

6.7.1. Grade T11

6.7.2. Grade T1

6.7.3. Grade T22

6.7.4. Other Grades

6.8. ASTM A511/A511m

6.9. ASTM A192

6.10. ASTM A53

6.11. ASTM A179

6.12. Other Standards



7. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. MS Seamless Steel Pipes

7.3. Hydraulic MS Seamless Pipes

7.4. ERW Square & Rectangular Hollow Section Pipes

7.5. Honed Tubes



8. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Production Process

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cross-Roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

8.3. Continuous Mandrel Rolling

8.4. Multi-Stand Plug Mill



9. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Boiler Tubes

9.3. Fluid Transfer Lines

9.4. General Engineering Applications

9.5. Heat Exchanger Tubes

9.6. Rifled Tubes

9.7. Hydraulic Applications

9.8. Precision Instrumentation

9.9. Automotive Applications

9.10. Bearing Pipes

9.11. Mining Applications



10. Global Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by End-Use Industry

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Oil & Gas

10.3. Power Generation

10.4. Automotive

10.5. Infrastructure & Construction

10.6. Other End-Use Industries



11. Cold Drawn Seamless Steel Pipes Market, by Geography



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3.1. Arcelormittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

12.3.2. Nippon Steel Corporation (Japan)

12.3.3. Jindal Saw Ltd. (India)



13. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Development)

13.1. ArcelorMittal S.A.

13.2. Nippon Steel Corporation

13.3. Jindal SAW Ltd.

13.4. ISMT Ltd.

13.5. Salzgitter AG

13.6. Tenaris S.A.

13.7. JFE Holdings, Inc.

13.8. American Piping Products, Inc.

13.9. Chicago Tube and Iron Company (A Part of Olympic Steel, Inc.)

13.10. United Seamless Tubulaar Private Limited

13.11. Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd.

13.12. Hunan Standard Steel Co., Ltd.

13.13. U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. (A Part of United States Steel Corporation)

13.14. Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd.

13.15. Bri-Steel Manufacturing



14. Appendix

