Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Outlook 2018-2027

The "Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption of analgesic patches and growing number of hip and knee surgeries.

By Application, the market is categorized into Sports Medicine, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-Trauma Therapy and Post-Operative Therapy, Dermatology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Pain Management and Physical therapy.

By Product, the market is divided into Prescription Products and OTC Products. In addition, Prescription Products segment is fragmented into Motorized Devices and Non-Motorized Devices. OTC Products segment is segregated into Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals. Moreover, Medical Devices is segmented into Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, & Pads and Cold Packs. Pharmaceuticals are segregated into Roll-Ons, Sprays and Foams, Gels, Ointments, and Creams and Patches.







On the basis of Therapy Type, the market is classified into Icepack Therapy, Chamber Therapy and Cryosurgery.







By Device Type, the market is divided into Dipstick applicator, Cryoprobe, Spray Cryogen and other Device Types.







Based on Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies.







Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Application Analysis



1.5 Product Analysis



1.6 Strategic Benchmarking



1.7 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Growing Adoption of Analgesic Patches



3.1.2 Growing Number of Hip and Knee Surgeries



3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Cold Pain Therapy



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Application



4.1 Sports Medicine



4.1.1 Sports Medicine Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Musculoskeletal Disorders



4.2.1 Musculoskeletal Disorders Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 Post-Trauma Therapy



4.3.1 Post-Trauma Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Post-Operative Therapy



4.4.1 Post-Operative Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.5 Dermatology



4.5.1 Dermatology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.6 Oncology



4.6.1 Oncology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.7 Ophthalmology



4.7.1 Ophthalmology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.8 Pain Management



4.8.1 Pain Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.9 Physical Therapy



4.9.1 Physical Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Product



5.1 Prescription Products



5.1.1 Prescription Products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.1 Motorized Devices



5.1.1.1.1 Motorized Devices Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.2 Non-Motorized Devices



5.1.1.2.1 Non-Motorized Devices Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2 Over The Counter (OTC) Products



5.2.1 Over The Counter (OTC) Products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2.1.1 Medical Devices



5.2.1.1.1 Medical Devices Market Forecast by Type to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2.1.1.1.1 Cooling Towels, Compresses, Wraps, and Pads



5.2.1.1.1.2 Cold Packs



5.2.1.2 Pharmaceuticals



5.2.1.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Type to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.2.1.2.1.1 Roll-Ons



5.2.1.2.1.2 Sprays and Foams



5.2.1.2.1.3 Gels, Ointments, and Creams



5.2.1.2.1.4 Patches







6 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Therapy Type



6.1 Icepack Therapy



6.1.1 Icepack Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Chamber Therapy



6.2.1 Chamber Therapy Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.3 Cryosurgery



6.3.1 Cryosurgery Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Device Type



7.1 Dipstick Applicator



7.1.1 Dipstick Applicator Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2 Cryoprobe



7.2.1 Cryoprobe Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3 Spray Cryogun



7.3.1 Spray Cryogun Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4 Other Device Types



7.4.1 Other Device Types Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







8 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Distribution Channel



8.1 Hospital Pharmacies



8.1.1 Hospital Pharmacies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.2 Online Pharmacies



8.2.1 Online Pharmacies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8.3 Retail Pharmacies



8.3.1 Retail Pharmacies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







9 Cold Pain Therapy Market, By Geography



9.1 North America



9.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.1.1.1 US



9.1.1.2 Canada



9.1.1.3 Mexico



9.2 Europe



9.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.2.1.1 France



9.2.1.2 Germany



9.2.1.3 Italy



9.2.1.4 Spain



9.2.1.5 UK



9.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



9.3 Asia Pacific



9.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.3.1.1 China



9.3.1.2 Japan



9.3.1.3 India



9.3.1.4 Australia



9.3.1.5 New Zealand



9.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



9.4 Middle East



9.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



9.4.1.2 UAE



9.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



9.5 Latin America



9.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.5.1.1 Argentina



9.5.1.2 Brazil



9.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



9.6.1.1 South Africa



9.6.1.2 Others







10 Key Player Activities



10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



10.3 Product Launch & Expansions



10.4 Other Activities







11 Leading Companies



11.1 Breg



11.2 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical



11.3 3M



11.4 Sanofi



11.5 Beiersdorf



11.6 Performance Health



11.7 Custom Ice



11.8 Unexo Life Sciences



11.9 Romsons Group of Industries



11.10 Johnson & Johnson



11.11 DJO Finance



11.12 Pfizer



11.13 Ossur



11.14 Rohto Pharmaceutical



11.15 Medline Industries







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wh3zlv/global_cold_pain?w=5

