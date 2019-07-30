Global Collaboration Tools Market 2019-2023 - Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Bots

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Collaboration Tools Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Collaboration Tools Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global collaboration tools market and its segments, with detailed analysis of market size and growth in terms of value. The report also includes a thorough segment analysis of the global collaboration tools market.

Teamwork is one of the most significant features of the modern organization/workplace. However, extensive availability of internet gives an opportunity for employees to work from any corner of the world. So, for effective teamwork, it is crucial for the organizations to implement modern work practices and technologies that help co-workers to share their work in a simple and efficient way irrespective of the geographical boundaries. This is where the need for collaboration tools arises.



Collaborations tools are made to facilitate effective communication within the organizations. There are many different forms and types of collaboration software, which includes video conferencing, chat apps, a project management tool to share online document storage, etc. Collaboration tools are categorized into three: communication tools, conferencing tools, and coordinating tools. On the basis of solutions, collaboration tools can be divided into two categories: Cloud-based and On-premise. Nowadays, cloud-based collaboration tools are more prevalent in organizations as compared to on-premise collaboration software.



The global collaboration tools market has shown significant growth rates over the past few years and is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecasted period (2019-2023). The global collaboration tools market is supported by various growth drivers such as rising usage of mobile devices for collaboration in enterprises, growing requirement for improving organization efficiency, the rise of social networking, rising need for better project management etc.



However, the growth of the market has restrained by some challenges like lack of company-wide collaboration strategy, slow adoption rate, poor user interface and data security. Though, in the coming years, trends such as the incorporation of business intelligence in collaboration software, technological advancements, virtual and augmented reality in collaboration solutions etc. would foster the growth of the market.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global collaboration tools market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global collaborations tools market is highly fragmented because of the presence of a large number of players. Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., and Smartsheet Inc. are some of the major players whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment briefed about the business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Collaboration Tools

2.1.1 Collaboration Tools: An Overview

2.1.2 Types of Collaboration Tools

2.1.3 Types of Collaboration Tools: On the Basis of Project

2.1.4 Types of Collaboration Tools: On the Basis of Solutions

2.1.5 Top 5 Global Collaboration Tools



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Collaboration Tools Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Collaboration Tools Market by Value

3.2 Global Collaboration Tools Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Collaboration Tools Market by Segments: On the Basis of Solution

3.2.2 Global Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools Market by Value

3.2.3 Global On-Premise Collaboration Tools Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Collaboration Tools Market by Segments: On the Basis of Platform

3.2.5 Global Collaborative Applications Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Project and Portfolio Management Applications Market by Value

3.3 Global Project and Portfolio Management Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global Project and Portfolio Management Market by Segments

3.3.2 Global Cloud-Based Project and Portfolio Management Market by Value

3.3.3 Global On-Premise Project and Portfolio Management Market by Value

3.4 Global Collaborative Applications Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Collaborative Applications Market by Segments

3.4.2 Global Cloud-Based Collaborative Applications Market by Value

3.4.3 Global On-Premise Collaborative Applications Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Usage of Mobile Devices for Collaboration in Enterprises

4.1.2 Growing Requirement for Improving Organization Efficiency

4.1.3 Digital Transformation

4.1.4 Rise of Social Networking

4.1.5 Rising Need for Better Product Management

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Slow Adoption Rate

4.2.2 Lack of Company-Wide Collaboration Strategy

4.2.3 Data Security Concerns

4.2.4 Existence of Micromanagement

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Integration and Application Programming Interface (API)

4.3.2 Incorporation of Business Intelligence in Collaboration Software

4.3.3 Virtual and Augmented Reality in Collaboration Solutions

4.3.4 Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Bots



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Collaboration Tools Market Players by Price Comparison

5.2 Global Collaboration Tools Market Players Competitive Landscape



6. Company Profiles



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Smartsheet Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xn6kmk

