Global Collaborative Robot Market Report 2021: Patent Distribution, Market Trends, and Opportunities Analysis Featuring ABB, Fanuc, Kuka & Yaskawa Electric

Collaborative robots are designed to interact closely with staff in a co-working environment. Due to diverse work requirements, designing automated work tasks carried out by robots has become more and more popular.



With the human-machine interface advantage, collaborative robots have become an option for many companies when they evaluate automation solutions in recent years. This report looks into several key fields and sectors in which most collaborative robot patents are filed, examines key collaborative patent distribution by technology, and explores their key applications.

List of Topics

Overview of collaborative robot technologies

US collaborative robot patent counts by patent field, by application year, and by patent technology

Patent analysis from an industrial-analytic perspective

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

1.1 Technology Definition

2. Patent Mining

3. Patent Analysis

3.1 Analysis by Field

3.2 Analysis by Technology

3.3 Analysis by Technology and Patent Application Year

4. Analyst's Perspective

Appendix



List of Companies

ABB

Fanuc

Kuka

Yaskawa Electric

List of Tables

Table 1 Collaborative Robot Patent Share by Field, Technology, Class, and Subclass

Table 2 Matrix of Collaborative Robot Patent Counts by Technology and Patent Application Year

List of Figures

Figure 1 Collaborative Robot Illustration

Figure 2 Collaborative Patent Share by Field

