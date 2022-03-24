Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Markets to 2030 - Rise in Consumption of Nutraceuticals Rich in Protein Fosters Market Growth

Mar 24, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market by Type, Source, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at $4,558.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $7,675.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.
The global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been witnessing bright opportunities, owing to increase in concerns regarding wellness and health among the global population. Moreover, rise in demand for dietary supplements, increase in use of collagen in the food & beverage industry, inclination of consumers toward healthy and protein rich diet, and increase in applications of collagen peptide and gelatin in nutri cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and healthcare drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.
In addition, increase in growth of the global food processing industry and growth in instances of general lifestyle diseases have driven a paradigm shift in consumers who now prefer nutraceutical and functional foods because these categories of food are helpful in averting age-related diseases.
Also, usage of collagen in wound healing is one of the key trends pertaining in the market on account of increase in obese and geriatric population across the globe. The Asia-Pacific collagen peptide and gelatin market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to availability of skilled labor and cheap raw materials coupled with the surge in pharmaceutical industry in the region.
Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding nutritional benefits of dietary supplements is anticipated to fuel the demand for collagen peptide across the globe. However, several aspects, such as concerns related to safety, increase in use of alternatives, such as modified starch gels, pectin gels, carrageenan, and high acyl gellan gum, and religious constraints are projected to hamper the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market during the forecast period.
Although, increase in investment in R&D activities to synthesize plant-based gelatin and collagen and growth in number of manufacturers are expected to pose lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years.
The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle
- Rise in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry
- Rise in consumption of nutraceuticals rich in protein fosters the market growth
Restraints
- Stringent food regulations towards animal-origin food additives
- Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse
Opportunity
- Rise in awareness in emerging countries
COVID-19 impact analysis
- Introduction
- Impact on the food & beverage industry
- Impact on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market
- Multiple scenario
Some of the key players in the market include
- Collagen Solutions, Plc
- Darling Ingredients, Inc.
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
- GELITA AG
- GELNEX
- Holista Colltech Limited
- LAPI GROUP SpA.
- Tessenderlo Group
- Trobas Gelatine B.V.
- Weishardt Group
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By product type
- Gelatin
- Peptide
By source
- Bovine
- Sheep
- Porcine
- Chicken
- Marine
- Other
By application
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Beverage
- Cosmetic
- Nutraceutical
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- KSA
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
