Global Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Markets to 2030 - Rise in Consumption of Nutraceuticals Rich in Protein Fosters Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market by Type, Source, by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at $4,558.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $7,675.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030.



The global collagen peptide and gelatin market has been witnessing bright opportunities, owing to increase in concerns regarding wellness and health among the global population. Moreover, rise in demand for dietary supplements, increase in use of collagen in the food & beverage industry, inclination of consumers toward healthy and protein rich diet, and increase in applications of collagen peptide and gelatin in nutri cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and healthcare drive the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market.

In addition, increase in growth of the global food processing industry and growth in instances of general lifestyle diseases have driven a paradigm shift in consumers who now prefer nutraceutical and functional foods because these categories of food are helpful in averting age-related diseases.

Also, usage of collagen in wound healing is one of the key trends pertaining in the market on account of increase in obese and geriatric population across the globe. The Asia-Pacific collagen peptide and gelatin market is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to availability of skilled labor and cheap raw materials coupled with the surge in pharmaceutical industry in the region.

Furthermore, increase in awareness regarding nutritional benefits of dietary supplements is anticipated to fuel the demand for collagen peptide across the globe. However, several aspects, such as concerns related to safety, increase in use of alternatives, such as modified starch gels, pectin gels, carrageenan, and high acyl gellan gum, and religious constraints are projected to hamper the growth of the global collagen peptide and gelatin market during the forecast period.

Although, increase in investment in R&D activities to synthesize plant-based gelatin and collagen and growth in number of manufacturers are expected to pose lucrative opportunities in the upcoming years.



The major players operating in the market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Inclination of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle

Rise in demand of collagen peptide and gelatin as a functional ingredient in the food processing industry

Rise in consumption of nutraceuticals rich in protein fosters the market growth

Restraints

Stringent food regulations towards animal-origin food additives

Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse

Opportunity

Rise in awareness in emerging countries

COVID-19 impact analysis

Introduction

Impact on the food & beverage industry

Impact on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market

Multiple scenario

Some of the key players in the market include

Collagen Solutions, Plc

Darling Ingredients, Inc.

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH

GELITA AG

GELNEX

Holista Colltech Limited

LAPI GROUP SpA.

Tessenderlo Group

Trobas Gelatine B.V.

Weishardt Group

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By product type

Gelatin

Peptide

By source

Bovine

Sheep

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

Other

By application

Pharmaceutical

Food

Beverage

Cosmetic

Nutraceutical

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

UK

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

KSA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

