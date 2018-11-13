Global Collimating Lens Market to 2023 - Growing Demand for Collimating Lenses in Various Applications

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Collimating Lens Market by Light Source (LED and Laser), Material (Glass and Plastic), End Use (Automobile, Medical, LiDAR, Light and Display Measurement, and spectrometer), Wavelength, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall collimating lens market is expected to grow from USD 289 million in 2018 to USD 380 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%

Advantages of collimating lenses in various applications and benefits of using aspheric lenses over traditional spherical lenses in optics systems are the key factors driving the growth of the collimating lens market.

LED to dominate collimating lens market, based on light source, during forecast period

Solid-state lighting fixtures/devices equipped with LEDs lamps are the most efficient source of white light of high-quality. A collimator is an optical component that collects rays from the LED source and deflects these rays to make them parallel. A typical collimator may be constructed with a parabolic mirror or lens, and the LED source is positioned at its focal point. The LED source used in collimators comprises an array of LEDs. Further, an array of collimating lenses is applied to collimate the LED array output. The simulation results show that the optical component system design has a compact structure, high optical efficiency, and good uniformity. This results in less energy consumption by the proposed LED lighting system than the conventional fluorescent lamp light source. This boosts the adoption of LEDs in light and display measurement, spectrometer, and automobile applications.



In material type, market for glass is expected to grow at fastest rate during forecast period



The glass segment holds a major share of the collimating lens market. Glass materials have high refractive index ranges with greater density than plastic materials. Glass collimating lenses operate over a much broader temperature and humidity range without performance degradation due to which these lenses are often used in applications such medical, spectrometer, and light and display measurement.



Automobile to account for largest market size during forecast period



Automobile manufacturers constantly strive to make their products unique by differentiating their vehicles from those offered by their competitors. Many manufacturers are currently focused on providing headlights with different designs. Advancements in lighting technologies, such as LED, need for unique designs, and available light colors are the major factors allowing the manufacturers to create lighting assemblies with new looks. The automobile segment holds a major share of the collimating lens market in 2017.



There is an increasing demand for collimating lenses in the automobile segment owing to the rising adoption of LED headlamps in different types of vehicles. The market for LED headlamps is expanding from high-end to mid-range vehicles. Saving on energy costs was initially the primary driver for the adoption of LED headlamps; however, better light quality, longer lifespan's, and improved controllability have accelerated the growth of the LED headlamp market for the automobile segment. Hence, increasing penetration of LED headlamps for automobile provides growth opportunities for the collimating lens market.



Collimating lens market in APAC is expected to grow at highest CAGR



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for collimating lenses. APAC is likely to provide ample opportunities to the providers of collimating lenses during the forecast period as all major OEMs have established their manufacturing units in this region. The rise in the production of automobiles is driving the collimating lens market growth in APAC. The growing preference for the vehicles equipped with LED headlamps boosts the sales and production of collimating lenses in this region.



LightPath Technologies, Inc. (US), Ocean Optics, Inc. (US), INGENERIC GmbH (Germany), TRIOPTICS GmbH (Germany), Avantes BV (Netherlands), Auer Lighting GmbH (Germany), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), Optikos Corporation (US), Optoelectronics Co. Ltd(UK), and Thorlabs, Inc. (US) are among a few major players in the collimating lens market. These players are increasingly undertaking mergers and acquisitions, and product launches to develop and introduce new technologies and products in the market.



Recent Developments

In January 2018 , INGENERIC ( Germany ) launched a new collimation module called C-SMDB for single-mode diode bars. This helps exploit improved brightness and open up new fields of applications for laser manufacturers. The new arrays achieve high degrees of collimation as they are produced with the precision glass molding process. It is effectively double-sided as the entry side collimates the slow axis, and the exit side collimates the fast axis of the emitted light.

, INGENERIC ( ) launched a new collimation module called C-SMDB for single-mode diode bars. This helps exploit improved brightness and open up new fields of applications for laser manufacturers. The new arrays achieve high degrees of collimation as they are produced with the precision glass molding process. It is effectively double-sided as the entry side collimates the slow axis, and the exit side collimates the fast axis of the emitted light. In April 2017 , LightPath Technologies (US) signed a substantial contract from Renishaw Plc (UK). Engineers from LightPath and Renishaw collaborated to achieve the optimal balance of performance and cost for this unique application. LightPath's advanced precision glass molding expertise, along with proprietary coating design and technologies, enable a repeatable process that is scalable to high-volume production.

, LightPath Technologies (US) signed a substantial contract from Renishaw Plc (UK). Engineers from LightPath and Renishaw collaborated to achieve the optimal balance of performance and cost for this unique application. LightPath's advanced precision glass molding expertise, along with proprietary coating design and technologies, enable a repeatable process that is scalable to high-volume production. In March 2016 , TRIOPTICS ( Germany ) developed TriAngle autocollimators with USB 3.0. These autocollimators are user-friendly and are known for their accuracy levels. Their modular design makes them compatible with a wide selection of objective tubes, different sensors, reticles, and light sources. The objective tubes of different focal lengths and apertures help find the optimum measurement solution regarding angle resolution and measurement range with ease.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Collimating Lens Market (2018-2023)

4.2 Collimating Lens Market, By End Use

4.3 Collimating Lens Market, By Light Source and Region

4.4 Collimating Lens Market, Geographic Analysis



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages of Collimation of Light in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 Benefits of Using Aspheric Lenses Over Traditional Spherical Lenses in Optics Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost of Aspheric Lenses

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Collimating Lenses in Various Applications

5.2.3.2 Increasing Importance of Fiber Optics Collimating Lenses

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Restriction of Hazardous Substances (ROHS) Compliance



6 Collimating Lens Market, By Light Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LED

6.2.1 Increase in Demand for LED Headlamp in Automobile to Drive the Growth of LED Collimating Lens Market

6.3 Laser

6.3.1 Benefits Such as High Intensity and Monochromaticity are Expected to Shoot Demand for Laser Light Sources

6.4 Others



7 Collimating Lens Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Glass

7.2.1 Greater Density of Glass Material to Drive Demand for Glass Collimating Lens Market

7.3 Plastic

7.3.1 Low-Quality Plastics are Limiting Growth of Plastic Collimating Lens Market

7.4 Other Materials



8 Collimating Lens Market, By Wavelength

8.1 Introduction

8.2 <_000 />8.2.1 Collimating Lens Market for Laser Light Source With <_000 nm="nm" range="range" to="to" grow="grow" at="at" high="high" />8.3 1000-1500 nm

8.3.1 LED to Hold Largest Size of Collimating Lens Market for 1000-1500 nm Range

8.4 1500-2000 nm

8.4.1 1500-2000nm Wavelength is Most Suitable for Medical and Industrial Application Which Drives the Collimating Lens Market

8.5 >2000 nm

8.5.1 Laser Light Source With >2000 nm Wavelengths is Expected to Have Growth in Spectrometer and Interferometer End Use Applications



9 Collimating Lens Market, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Spectroscopy

9.2.1 Demand of Spectroscopy in Determining Refractive Index of A Material, Presence of Undesired Wavelengths, and Colour Properties of Light Source Help to Drive the Market

9.3 Medical

9.3.1 Increasing Use of Collimating Lens in Various Medical Equipment

9.4 Lidar

9.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Lidar Technology in Various Applications to Provide Growth Opportunities for Collimating Lens Market

9.5 Automobile

9.5.1 Advancements in Lighting Technologies Adopted in Automobiles Drive Demand for Collimating Lenses

9.6 Light and Display Measurement

9.6.1 Collimating Lens is an Inevitable Component in Light and Display Measurement

9.7 Interferometry

9.7.1 Need for Interferometry in Evaluation of Displacement and Irregularities in Flat and Spherical Surfaces Will Boost Market Growth

9.8 Others



10 Collimating Lens Market, Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 US Accounted for Largest Size in Collimating Lens Market in North America

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Collimating Lens Market in Canada is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in Coming Years

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Rapidly Expanding Automotive Manufacturing in Mexico is Expected to Provide Prospects to Collimating Lens Market

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Growing Presence of Optics Component Manufacturers in Germany is Expected to Drive Market Growth

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Equipment in UK is Propelling Demand for Collimating Lenses

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 High Use of Lidar Systems in Applications Such as Space Exploration, Meteorology, and Corridor Mapping Boost Demand for Collimating Lenses in France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Sophisticated Healthcare Infrastructure in Italy Raises Demand for Collimating Lenses

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China Accounted for Largest Share of Collimating Lens Market in APAC

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of LED Headlamps in Japan Due to Presence of Large Number of Car Manufacturers Drives Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Largest and Fastest-Growing Automobile Markets in India to Provide Growth Opportunities for Collimating Lens Providers

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Applications Such as Light and Display Measurement, Medical, and Automobile Drive Demand for Collimating Lenses in South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 South and Central America

10.5.1.1 Brazil and Argentina is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in Collimating Lens Market in South America

10.5.2 Middle East and Africa

10.5.2.1 Countries Such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE, and Qatar are Major Contributor to Collimating Lens Market in Middle East



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis (2018)

11.2.1 Product Launches/Developments

11.2.2 Agreements and Contracts

11.2.3 Mergers/Acquisitions

11.2.4 Expansions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Lightpath Technologies, Inc.

12.1.2 Ocean Optics, Inc.

12.1.3 Ingeneric GmbH

12.1.4 Trioptics GmbH

12.1.5 Avantes Bv

12.1.6 Auer Lighting GmbH

12.1.7 IPG Photonics Corporation

12.1.8 Optikos Corporation

12.1.9 The Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

12.1.10 Thorlabs Inc.

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 AMS Technologies AG

12.2.2 Axetris AG

12.2.3 Broadcom Limited

12.2.4 Bentham Instruments Limited

12.2.5 Casix, Inc.

12.2.6 Edmund Optics Inc.

12.2.7 Fisba AG

12.2.8 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

12.2.9 Opto-Line, Inc.

12.2.10 Ushio Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wrbw5f/global?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

