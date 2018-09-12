Global Collision Avoidance System Market 2017-2023: Continental AG is Working on an Automatic System to Warn the Driver the Risk of Aquaplaning
The "Global Collision Avoidance System Market - by Device, Technology, Application, Region - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Collision Avoidance System Market was worth 39 Billion USD in 2017 and it is estimated to grow to 61.1 Billion USD by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.77% between 2017 and 2023.
Collision Avoidance Systems are designed to reduce the accidents and crashes between two vehicles and these systems are equipped with technologies such as LiDAR, RADAR, ultrasonic, and camera, watch the surroundings of the vehicle constantly and assist the driver by crash warning or by avoiding a collision.
North America region is expected to dominate the Global Collision Avoidance System Market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific.
Drivers Vs. Constraints
- Increasing demand for automated vehicles, improved visibility & enhanced safety, increase in automotive safety norms and electronic integration in automotive are the reasons for the growth of the market.
- The high installation cost is the reason which restricts market growth.
Industry Structure and Updates
In April 2018, a key vendor Continental AG is working on an automatic system to warn the driver the risk of aquaplaning.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Overview
3.1. Definition
3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3. Porter's 5 Forces
3.4. Regulations
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Constraints
4.4. Trends
5. Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Device
5.1. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
5.2. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
5.3. Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
5.4. Parking assistance
5.5. Others
6. Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Technology
6.1. LiDAR
6.2. RADAR
6.3. Ultrasonic
6.4. Camera
7. Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application
7.1. Automotive
7.2. Aerospace & Defense
7.3. Marine
7.4. Rail
7.5. Others
8. Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region
9. Company Market Share Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Industry Structure
11.1. Industry M&As, Consolidations
11.2. Investment Opportunities
12. Global Collision Avoidance System Market - Road Ahead
Companies Mentioned
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Denso Corporation
- Autoliv, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Rockwell Collins, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Alstom SA
- Wabtec Corporation
- Mobileye N.V.
- Becker Mining Systems AG
- Hexagon AB
- Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems, LLC
- Saab AB
