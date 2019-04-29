Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Centers Market Report 2019

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) market accounted for $43.69 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $189.43 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing usage of cloud-based storage systems is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. However, regulatory compliance in the cloud service customers may hinder the growth of the market.

Colocation centers can be considered as a data center which is a mixture of cloud or hybrid cloud services and hosting servers on their own by customers. This business model offers security, lower operating costs and zero infrastructure costs.

By Solution, Cooling Systems segment registered steady share during the forecast period due to rising data exchange. The cooling systems maintain an optimum environment for servers and mission critical systems to work efficiently without overheating. By geography, Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to the increasing demand from telecom, IT, and government sectors in India.

Some of the key players in Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) market include IBM, Telecity Group, Telehouse, NTT, Rackspace, Digital Reality Trust, Terremark, Sabey Corp, Equinix, Deutsche Telekom, Colt, Level3 Communications, Savvis Inc, Windstream, and Cyrusone.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Network Connectivity

5.3 Physical and Electronic Security

5.4 Cooling Systems

5.5 Racks and Enclosures

5.6 Software Services

5.7 Power Distribution Units

5.8 Other Solutions



6 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tier 1

6.3 Tier 2

6.4 Tier 3

6.5 Tier 4



7 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By Business

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enterprise Corporations

7.3 Large Businesses

7.4 Small Businesses

7.5 Medium Size Businesses



8 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Financial Institutions

8.3 Telecommunications

8.4 Government

8.5 IT Companies

8.6 E-Commerce Companies

8.7 Other End Users



9 Global Colocation and Managed Hosting (CMH) Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 IBM

11.2 Telecity Group

11.3 Telehouse

11.4 NTT

11.5 Rackspace

11.6 Digital Reality Trust

11.7 Terremark

11.8 Sabey Corp

11.9 Equinix

11.10 Deutsche Telekom

11.11 Colt

11.12 Level3 Communications

11.13 Savvis Inc

11.14 Windstream

11.15 Cyrusone



