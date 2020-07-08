Global Color Cosmetics Industry

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Color Cosmetics estimated at US$45 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Facial Make-Up, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$29.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lip Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Color Cosmetics market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027 The Color Cosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Eye Make-Up Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020

In the global Eye Make-Up segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 259-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Color Cosmetics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table



1: Color Cosmetics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Color Cosmetics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Facial Make-Up (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 5: Facial Make-Up (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 6: Facial Make-Up (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Lip Products (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 8: Lip Products (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 9: Lip Products (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Eye Make-Up (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 11: Eye Make-Up (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 12: Eye Make-Up (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Nail Products (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 14: Nail Products (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 15: Nail Products (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Color Cosmetics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 18: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA Table 19: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Color Cosmetics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 21: Canadian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Japanese Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 24: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 26: Color Cosmetics Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 27: Chinese Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Color Cosmetics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Color Cosmetics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 30: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Color Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 32: Color Cosmetics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: French Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Color Cosmetics Market in Germany : Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: United Kingdom Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Color Cosmetics Market in Spain : Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 48: Spanish Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Europe : Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Color Cosmetics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Color Cosmetics Market in Australia : Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 63: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Color Cosmetics Market in India : Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 66: Indian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Color Cosmetics Market in South Korea : Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Color Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Color Cosmetics Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 80: Color Cosmetics Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Color Cosmetics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Color Cosmetics Market in Mexico : Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Color Cosmetics Market in the Middle East : Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Iranian Color Cosmetics Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 99: Color Cosmetics Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Color Cosmetics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Color Cosmetics Market in Israel : Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Color Cosmetics Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Color Cosmetics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 104: Color Cosmetics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Color Cosmetics Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Color Cosmetics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 108: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Color Cosmetics Market in Rest of Middle East : Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Color Cosmetics Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Color Cosmetics Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Color Cosmetics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Color Cosmetics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: Color Cosmetics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IV. Total Companies Profiled: 115

