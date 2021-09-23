Global Color Cosmetics Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Color Cosmetics Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Color Cosmetics Market is estimated to be worth USD 17.25 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.65 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Rising consciousness of appearance among millennial customers and increasing anti-aging-related skin concerns are driving the color cosmetic market. In addition, growing natural beauty care trends and prolonged health benefit color cosmetics have increased the demand for color cosmetics. Moreover, increasing OTT advertisements have facilitated online sales of color cosmetics. Innovative and eco-friendly packaging coupled with digital marketing has significantly increased the market growth. However, stringent government regulations in the development of the products are expected to restrain the market. In addition, the availability of counterfeit products affects the revenue of mainstream brands.



The increasing male-focused color cosmetics product line is projected to increase market growth. Furthermore, market players are increasing their R&D investment to introduce new products and expand their distribution channels to enhance their spot in the market.



Market Segmentation

The Global Color Cosmetics Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified as facial make-up, nail make-up, eye make-up, lip make-up and hair make-up. Amongst all, the facial make-up segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Distribution Channel, the market is classified as offline and online. Amongst the two, the online segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Application, the market is classified as commercial use and personal use. Amongst the two, the commercial use segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By Geography, Europe is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Lotus herbals acquired make-up company Vedicare Ayurveda. - 31st August 2020 L'Oreal invests in social selling platform Replika Software, Inc. to expand its e-commerce presence. - 10th December 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Color Cosmetics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies. The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel within the industry. The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report. The report also includes the regulatory scenario of the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules & regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies. The report also contains competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Per Capita Expenditure

4.1.2 Growing E-Commerce and OTT Advertisement

4.1.3 Rising Awareness of Skin Benefit Cosmetics and Natural Colorants

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Returns Coupled with High Investments Cost

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Male-Specific Color Cosmetics

4.3.2 Expansion of Distribution Channels

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Ease Availability of Counterfeit Cosmetics

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Facial Makeup

6.3 Nail Makeup

6.4 Eye Make-Up

6.5 Lip Makeup

6.6 Hair Makeup



7 Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online

7.3 Offline



8 Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Use

8.3 Personal Use



9 Global Color Cosmetics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.4 Colombia

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Netherlands

9.4.7 Sweden

9.4.8 Russia

9.4.9 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Sri Lanka

9.5.9 Thailand

9.5.10 Rest of APAC

9.6 Middle-East and Africa

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amorepacific Corporation

11.2 Avon Products, Inc.

11.3 Beiersdorf AG

11.4 Chanel

11.5 Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

11.6 Christian Dior SE

11.7 Ciate London

11.8 Coty Inc.

11.9 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

11.10 Guerlain

11.11 Johnson & Johnson

11.12 Kao Corporation

11.13 Kryolan Professional Make-Up

11.14 L'occitane International

11.15 L'oreal Group

11.16 LVMH

11.17 Procter & Gamble

11.18 Revlon Inc.

11.19 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

11.20 Unilever N.V.



12 Appendix



