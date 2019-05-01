Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Focus on Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy
This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for colorectal cancer therapeutics.
This report captures colorectal cancer therapeutics market revenue for different regions by treatment type, i.e., chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy used for treating the disease. A detailed colorectal cancer therapeutics market analysis covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Market values are provided using 2017 as base year, 2018 as estimated year, and 2023 as forecasted year. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.
The report includes sections on the following topics
- Current prevalence of colorectal cancer, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.
- Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.
- Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of colorectal cancer.
- Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.
- Market share and information on key market players.
- Analysis and forecast of the revenues for colorectal cancer treatment for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.
- Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.
- Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.
The Report Includes:
- Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa
- Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases, technological advancements in radiology and chemotherapy, and increasing cancer prevention initiatives
- Coverage of some of the significant CRC tests including CT colonography, double-contrast barium enema, and biopsy test and their usability study and future growth potential
- A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market
- Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of CRC therapeutic drugs, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview and Biology
- Introduction
- Market Definition and Overview
- Incidence
- Stages of Colorectal Cancer
- Stage 0
- Stage I
- Stage II
- Stage III
- Stage IV
- Standard Treatment Options for Stage IV and Recurrent Colon Cancer
- Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer
- Etiology
- Genetic Factors
- Environmental Factors
- Pathophysiology
- Risk Factors
- Inherited Syndromes
- Symptoms
- Metastasis
- Diagnosis
- Colonoscopy
- Biopsy
- Laboratory Tests
- CT Scan
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Ultrasound
- Others
- Prognosis
- Blockbuster Drugs
- Avastin
- Opdivo
- Cetuximab (Erbitux)
- End-Users
- Hospitals
- Cancer Research Laboratories
- Primary Healthcare and Community Health Centers
- Others
Chapter 4 Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Cancer Prevalence Rates
- Increasing Geriatric Population
- Outreach Programs Raise Cancer Awareness
- Cancer and Treatment Technologies
- Increasing Adoption of Combination and Targeted Therapies
- Market Restraints
- Drug Patent Expiries and Generic Drugs Emergence
- High Costs of The Screening Associated with The Drugs
- Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries
Chapter 5 Pipeline Analysis
- Research and Development Overview
- New Product Development
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Phase II Clinical Trial
- Phase III Clinical Trials
- Impact on Market
Chapter 6 Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Breakdown by Treatment Type
- Market Size and Forecast
- Chemotherapy
- Overview
- Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy
- Adjuvant Chemotherapy
- Systemic Chemotherapy
- Regional Chemotherapy
- First-Line Chemotherapy and Targeted Therapy
- Side Effects
- Second-Line Chemotherapy
- Treatment of Liver Metastasis
- Market Size and Forecast
- Immunotherapy
- Overview
- Side Effects
- Market Size and Forecast
- Targeted Therapy
- Overview
- Targeted Chemotherapy Agents
- Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)
- Side Effects
- Market Size and Forecast
- Conventional Treatment Options
- Surgery
Chapter 7 Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Size and Forecast
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Japan
- India
- China
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Regulatory and Reimbursement Structure
- Overview of Regulations
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Japan
- China
- Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement
- United States
- Europe
- Japan
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
- Overview
- Bristol-Meyers Squibb
- Roche
- Key Developments, 2017-2019
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Launch
- Agreement, Collaboration and Partnerships
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Abbvie
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer Healthcare
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
- Glaxosmithkline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Chapter 11 Appendix
