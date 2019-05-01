Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2023 - Focus on Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

DUBLIN, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for colorectal cancer therapeutics.

This report captures colorectal cancer therapeutics market revenue for different regions by treatment type, i.e., chemotherapy, targeted therapy and immunotherapy used for treating the disease. A detailed colorectal cancer therapeutics market analysis covers the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Market values are provided using 2017 as base year, 2018 as estimated year, and 2023 as forecasted year. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of colorectal cancer, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of colorectal cancer.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for colorectal cancer treatment for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

The Report Includes:

Country specific data and analysis for France , Germany , Italy , U.K., Spain , Russia , India , China , Japan , United States , Canada , Middle East and Africa

, , , U.K., , , , , , , , and Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer cases, technological advancements in radiology and chemotherapy, and increasing cancer prevention initiatives

Coverage of some of the significant CRC tests including CT colonography, double-contrast barium enema, and biopsy test and their usability study and future growth potential

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

Company profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of CRC therapeutic drugs, including Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview and Biology

Introduction

Market Definition and Overview

Incidence

Stages of Colorectal Cancer

Stage 0

Stage I

Stage II

Stage III

Stage IV

Standard Treatment Options for Stage IV and Recurrent Colon Cancer

Epidemiology of Colorectal Cancer

Etiology

Genetic Factors

Environmental Factors

Pathophysiology

Risk Factors

Inherited Syndromes

Symptoms

Metastasis

Diagnosis

Colonoscopy

Biopsy

Laboratory Tests

CT Scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Others

Prognosis

Blockbuster Drugs

Avastin

Opdivo

Cetuximab (Erbitux)

End-Users

Hospitals

Cancer Research Laboratories

Primary Healthcare and Community Health Centers

Others

Chapter 4 Colorectal Cancer Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Cancer Prevalence Rates

Increasing Geriatric Population

Outreach Programs Raise Cancer Awareness

Cancer and Treatment Technologies

Increasing Adoption of Combination and Targeted Therapies

Market Restraints

Drug Patent Expiries and Generic Drugs Emergence

High Costs of The Screening Associated with The Drugs

Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries

Chapter 5 Pipeline Analysis

Research and Development Overview

New Product Development

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trial

Phase III Clinical Trials

Impact on Market

Chapter 6 Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Breakdown by Treatment Type

Market Size and Forecast

Chemotherapy

Overview

Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy

Adjuvant Chemotherapy

Systemic Chemotherapy

Regional Chemotherapy

First-Line Chemotherapy and Targeted Therapy

Side Effects

Second-Line Chemotherapy

Treatment of Liver Metastasis

Market Size and Forecast

Immunotherapy

Overview

Side Effects

Market Size and Forecast

Targeted Therapy

Overview

Targeted Chemotherapy Agents

Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs)

Side Effects

Market Size and Forecast

Conventional Treatment Options

Surgery

Chapter 7 Global Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast

North America

Market Size and Forecast

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Size and Forecast

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Market Size and Forecast

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Regulatory and Reimbursement Structure

Overview of Regulations

United States

Canada

Europe

Japan

China

Overview of Pricing and Reimbursement

United States

Europe

Japan

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Overview

Bristol- Meyers Squibb

Roche

Key Developments, 2017-2019

Mergers and Acquisitions

New Product Launch

Agreement, Collaboration and Partnerships

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Abbvie

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

Astrazeneca Plc

Bayer Healthcare

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly And Co.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 11 Appendix



