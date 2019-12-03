Global Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket Opportunities Report 2019: Analysis of Aircraft Fleet and Aftermarket Opportunities in 2018

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis will evaluate the global commercial aircraft fleet and aftermarket opportunities in 2018. The commercial aerospace aftermarket is growing in line with the global commercial aircraft fleet.

The aftermarket can be divided into line maintenance, heavy check maintenance, and engine overhaul. The market segmentation is based on multiple criteria: airlines, airframe and engine OEMs, aircraft types, aircraft models, modifications, and the type of aftermarket supplier. This research highlights market trends along with technology Mega Trends and growth opportunity areas.

The United States generates the largest demand for aftermarket spending at both the regional and global levels. However, in recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has surpassed the North American region to reach the top spot, in terms of fleet size and aftermarket spending. This research study investigates the changing dynamics of the commercial aircraft fleet, the workforce that maintains the aircraft, and aircraft components in the aftermarket. In addition to regional comparisons, a comparative analysis of how countries stack up against each other, in terms of aftermarket size, is included.

This study further focuses on the trends in the global commercial aircraft aftermarket; the current commercial aircraft aftermarket spending in the country by aircraft manufacturer and aftermarket segment; and also presents a commercial aftermarket country benchmarking index globally (aftermarket size and fleet size). Finally, it offers a detailed discussion on the global commercial aftermarket outlook, including technology Mega Trends in aviation MRO, use cases to illustrate the trends, and the technology maturity curve of aftermarket service providers.

Research Scope

This study focuses only on the global commercial aerospace aftermarket.

Objectives:

To provide a strategic review of the commercial aviation sector, both in terms of airline fleet and aftermarket spending.

To identify market trends and technology Mega Trends that will shape the commercial fleet and aerospace aftermarket.

To evaluate and present growth opportunities for commercial aerospace stakeholders.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the fleet size of commercial aircraft categorized by airline type, manufacturer, category and model?

What is the current commercial aftermarket spending by segments such as MRO, airline operator, aircraft or component OEM, and category?

What are the trends in the global commercial aerospace aftermarket?

What are some opportunities in specific segments of the commercial aircraft aftermarket space?

What are the key Technology Mega Trends shaping up in the commercial aviation aftermarket sector?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



Top 5 Findings - Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket

Trends - Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet

Trends - Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket

Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket - Regional Benchmarking

Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket - Country Benchmarking

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Aims and Objectives

Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket Segmentation

Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Global Fleet Driving Aftermarket Demand

Trends - Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size by Aircraft OEM and Category, 2019

Global Commercial Regional Aircraft Fleet Size by Type, 2019

Global Commercial Narrow-body Aircraft Fleet Size by Type, 2019

Global Commercial Wide-body Aircraft Fleet Size by Type, 2019

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size by Airline Type, 2019

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size by Region and Airline Operator Type, 2019

4. Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Measurements

Trends - Global Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Spending by Aircraft OEM and Category, 2018

Commercial Aircraft Spending by Aftermarket Segment

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Percent Spending by Segment - Airframe

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Percent Spending by Segment - Component

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Percent Spending by Segment - Engine

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Spending by Segment - Line Maintenance

Commercial Aircraft Aftermarket Spending by Segment - Modifications

Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket - Regional Benchmarking

Commercial Aerospace Aftermarket - Country Benchmarking

5. Technology Mega Trends in Commercial Aerospace

Technology Mega Trends in Commercial Aerospace

Use Case - AR Technology to Support Component Installation

Use Case - RFID-based Solutions to Track and Trace Parts

Use Case - Automation and Use of Robots to Auto Inspect and Repair Components in the Maintenance Process

Use Case - Blockchain to Enable MROs, Airlines, and OEMs to Seamlessly Share Transactions and Processes

Use Case - Big Data to Enable Predictive Maintenance Resulting in Improved Performance and Savings

Use Case - Additive Manufacturing in the Aftermarket

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity 1 - Digitalization and Outcome-based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Talent Attraction/Retention

Growth Opportunity 4 - Globalization

Growth Opportunity 5 - Next-generation Platform

Strategic Imperatives for Aftermarket Companies

7. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

8. Appendix

Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qv8m



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

