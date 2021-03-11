Global Commercial Aerospace Market Report 2021: Long-term Forecast to 2035 - Digitalization in Aerospace has Grown to a $1.5 Billion Business Impacting Every Facet of the Industry

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disruptive Technologies Transforming the Global Commercial Aerospace Industry Through 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial aerospace industry, common to its rich technology history, will be the leading edge in emerging technologies that will continue to shift its trajectory. This study is a deep dive into how the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping Aerospace 4.0 and transforming aerospace systems and the aftermarket landscape over the next decade.

The industry saw unprecedented years of growth toward the end of the last decade. This growth exposed weaknesses as the supply chain was pushed to the limits and operators scrambled to attract enough talent to sustain the labor force. The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the industry; as recovery is revealed, winners and losers will emerge and companies that have not addressed these dormant opportunities could perish.

Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $1.5 billion business impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, operators, suppliers, and third parties are attempting to capture a share of the convoluted array of products. The 2020s will be a decade of integration as a focus to a higher level of the business will be needed by all organizations. Gleaning best practices and embedding them into these digital systems will be the key to success.

Joint ventures, consolidations, and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost because of outsourcing.

Emerging technologies in aerospace covered in this study include:

High-tech batteries

Blockchain

Wearables

Big Data and predictive analytics

Tracking technologies

Advanced materials

High-tech coatings

Additive manufacturing

Robotics and cobots

Predictive maintenance

Smart hangars and smart factories

Artificial intelligence

Augmented, virtual, and mixed reality

Connectivity

Gamification

The Industrial Internet of Things

Holographic and screenless displays

Digital twins

Key Issues Addressed

Which technologies pertain to my business?

What top opportunities will require focus for business to grow?

What top trends will drive the commercial aerospace market in the 2020s?

What impact will these trends have on the market?

What is the impact of emerging technology market growth?

What opportunities are available for commercial aerospace vendors (aftermarket and OEMs) in the 2020s?

Key Topics Covered:

1. What You Need to Know First

Trends You Need to Know

2. COVID-19 Impact On World GDP Growth

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

3. The Strategic Imperative



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aerospace Industry

4. Growth Environment

Key Competitors for Commercial Aerospace

Commercial Aerospace Market Segmentation

Disruptive Technologies to Impact Aerospace by 2035

Technology Commercialization and Maturation Timeframe

Key Technologies through 2035

Technology Convergence

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: High-Tech Batteries

Growth Opportunity 2: Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 3: Wearables

Growth Opportunity 4: Big Data and Predictive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 5: Tracking Technologies

Growth Opportunity 6: Advanced Materials

Growth Opportunity 7: High-Tech Coatings

Growth Opportunity 8: Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 9: Robotics/Cobots

Growth Opportunity 10: Predictive Maintenance

Growth Opportunity 11: Smart Hangar/Smart Factory

Growth Opportunity 12: Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 13: Augmented/Virtual Reality

Growth Opportunity 14: Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 15: Gamification

Growth Opportunity 16: Industrial IoT

Growth Opportunity 17: Holographic and Screenless Displays

Growth Opportunity 18: Digital Twin

Growth Opportunity 19: Digitalization and Outcome-based Solutions

Growth Opportunity 20: Research, Development, and Innovative Technologies

Growth Opportunity 21: Lease Return Opportunities

6. Conclusion

Aerospace, Defense, and Security (ADS) Research Areas/Capabilities

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6povl5

