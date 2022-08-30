Global Commercial AI in Medical Imaging Research Report 2022 Featuring AI-Rad Companion, HeartFlow, & RapidAI

Aug 30, 2022, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Commercial AI in Medical Imaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use case for commercial AI in medical imaging focuses on workflow productivity and diagnostic accuracy in a radiology set up. The impending shortage of radiologists, burnout from a constantly growing imaging workload, and higher investments (by both public and private groups) favor the adoption of AI in medical imaging.
Several medical imaging companies offer AI solutions that improve workflow efficiency in hospitals and imaging facilities. They have introduced innovative pricing strategies and cost-friendly AI solutions through a unified marketplace. Given the dynamics, trends, and competitive nature of the medical imaging space, it is important to obtain an overall perspective on AI solutions and workflows.
This research service offers insightful analysis of the clinical application and use cases for technologies that address imaging concerns in the treatment of stroke, CAD, and lung diseases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on AI in the Medical Imaging Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Definitions
- Overview of AI in Medical Imaging
- Segmentation
- Challenges Faced by Healthcare System
- Key Challenges in Medical Imaging
- AI Value Proposition in Medical Imaging Workflow
3. Use Case - Lung Care
- Key Challenges in Lung Care
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Pulmonary Imaging
- Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion
- Vendor Spotlight - AI-Rad Companion in Lung Care
4. Use Case - Coronary Artery Disease
- Key Challenges in Heart Care
- Current Heart Disease Care Pathway
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Cardiac Imaging
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow FFRCT Use Case
- Vendor Spotlight - HeartFlow in Heart Care
5. Use Case - Stroke Care
- Key Challenges in Stroke
- Use Cases for Commercially Available AI in Neuroimaging
- Vendor Spotlight - RapidAI
- Vendor Spotlight - Stroke Patient Care Continuum
- Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care
- Vendor Spotlight - RAPIDAI in Stroke Care
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Reimbursement for AI in US Healthcare
- Assessment Criteria of Healthcare Providers in the US
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative Pricing Strategy and ROI for Commercial Viability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Solution for Augmented Radiology Decision Support & Patient Experience
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Unified Approach for Faster Deployment in Medical Imaging
Companies Mentioned
- AI-Rad Companion
- HeartFlow
- RapidAI
