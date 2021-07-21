Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market in Aerospace & Defense Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 21, 2021, 18:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is poised to grow by USD 6.51 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.46% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing aircraft cabin interior retrofitting and refurbishment, the growing preference for newer generation aircraft, and the need for lightweight aircraft interior products.
The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market analysis includes the product, type, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the preference for collaborative efforts in the aerospace industry as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft cabin interiors market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The commercial aircraft cabin interiors market covers the following areas:
Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Sizing
Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Forecast
Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Astronics Corp.
- Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG
- Expliseat SAS
- Honeywell International Inc.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thales Group
- Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Seating - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lavatory module - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Galley - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Lighting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
