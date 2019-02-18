Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Manufacturers Strategy Report 2018-2037: Strategic Planning & Decision Making Processes that will be Essential for Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Strategy Brief - 2019 - Commercial Aircraft Engine Manufacturers - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Commercial Aircraft engines market has been in one of its longest golden phase propelled by one of the longest aviation super-cycles so far. The same has created a huge order backlog for the industry which is likely to translate into significant top line growth potential for the aviation industry value chain over the next decade. Next generation aviation turbofan engines, featuring a high bypass ratio and extensive usage of technological innovations, ranging from material science innovations to proprietary coatings etc. from the competing engine powerhouses have just recently entered service and are likely to form a major chunk of new deliveries over medium term given the composition of order backlog across aircraft OEMs. 2018 saw the Entry into Service of three new aircraft programs, led by, Boeing's 737 MAX 9, Airbus A321 LR and Embraer's E190-E2 sporting engines from both CFM International & Pratt & Whitney respectively.



The engine manufacturers are gearing up their global industrial base for a major production ramp up to meet delivery timelines with some transitioning from production of previous generation engines to latest engine programs. CFM International has a major task lined up ahead for itself as it makes the key transition from production of CFM56 engines to LEAP engines family by the end of decade. For Pratt & Whitney, managing teething troubles over the in-service GTF engines remains the key, near term priority.



For GE, 2019 is going to be an important year with the world's largest turbofan engine, GE 9X, scheduled to enter flight test phase prior to its entry into service slated for 2020. Additionally, Boeing's proposed New Mid-market Airplane (NMA) dubbed the 797; Boeing's first scratch-up commercial aircraft program since 787 in 2003 with an estimated development budget at around $15 billion; is going to be the key growth pie being looked at avidly by all engine manufacturers over near term with Boeing likely to announce the program at the Paris Air Show 2019.



The technology landscape across industry is evolving radically with the development of hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for commercial aircrafts; aimed at reducing CO2 emission levels drastically while scaling down operating costs substantially; likely to become a functional reality by the middle of the next decade with multiple industry teams across the globe laser focused on pursuing R&D on the electric propulsion technology which necessitates radical improvements in current generation battery technologies.



The developments on the Urban Aerial Mobility front, however, are likely to give a further push to development & commercialization of distributed electric propulsion technologies. Further, developments on the supersonic air travel front, too, are likely to further expand growth avenues for the engine manufacturers as highlighted by the GE's decision to use CFM56 based engine core for development of propulsion system for Aerion's AS2 supersonic business jet, scheduled to enter service in the mid 2020s.



Against this dynamic as well as rapidly evolving industry and market backdrop, this Strategy Brief report provides a comprehensive & holistic analysis of the overarching strategy focus across engine OEMs and insights into the key strategies & plans being conceptualized, developed & pursued by these OEMs for the near to medium term horizon to navigate their way through the existing environmental challenges & uncertainty while looking to drive growth for themselves in a booming phase for the industry.



Relevance & Usefulness:



The report provides insights & inputs to be incorporated into the broader strategic planning & decision making processes and will be essential from a competitive analysis standpoint as well.



The report will be useful for:



Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for Engine OEMs

Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term

Analysis of Key Market, Industry & Technology Trends and Developments likely to Shape Future

Strategic Market Outlook, Evolution & Demand Growth Projections over Medium Term



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1 Strategy Focus & Priorities - For all 4 Commercial Aircraft Engine Manufacturers (including their JVs as well as Strategic Alliances)



GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA



Section 2 Key Strategies & Plans - GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Safran (including their JVs as well as Strategic Alliances)



Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives



Section 3 Business Outlook for 2019 - Analysis - For Each Engine Manufacturer



GE Aviation

Pratt & Whitney Inc.

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Safran SA



Section 4 Global Commercial Aircraft Engines Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics



Driving Forces

Restraining Forces



Section 5 Key Trends



Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends



Section 6 Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 7 Strategic Market Outlook - Commercial Aircraft Engines - 2018- 2036



Global Demand Outlook - Commercial Aircrafts - 2018-2037

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aircraft Segments through 2037

Narrowbody

Widebody

Regional Jets

Demand Growth Projections for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines - In Units & Value

Demand Forecasts for Commercial Aviation Turbofan Engines through 2036

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2036 - In Units

Demand Forecasts for Engines by Thrust Class through 2036 - In Value Terms (In $Billions)

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2036 - In Units

Engine Delivery Forecasts by Key Geographic Regions through 2036 - In Value ($Billions)

Engines Production Forecasts - in Units

Estimated Value of Projected Engines Production over the forecast period - In Value Terms

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rvwxr5/global_commercial?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

