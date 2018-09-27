LONDON, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine



Aircraft gas turbine engines are the most widely used propulsion systems in the aviation industry. There are two types of turbine engines, turboprop and turbofan, with their own set of requirements for maintenance and overhaul.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CFM International

• GE Aviation

• Pratt & Whitney

• Rolls-Royce

• Safran Aircraft Engines



Market driver

• Advancements in engine technologies

Market challenge

• Grounding of fleet due to technical issues

Market trend

• Usage of ceramic matrix composites

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



