Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Market (2018-2022) to Grow at a CAGR of 7.63%

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft seat belts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of additive manufacturing technologies to produce belt buckles. Additive manufacturing is a process in which a digital 3D design data is used to build a component in layers by depositing material. The application of this technique is increasing in aerospace manufacturing owing to the advancement in 3D printing, which offers products with different materials, such as metals, polymers, and composites.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in aircraft deliveries. Air travel is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period despite several challenges faced by the aviation industry. Low-cost carriers and regional airlines have revolutionized the airline business by introducing innovative low-fare business models.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is supply chain complexities. As the aviation industry is moving forward with advancement in technology and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub assemblies are experiencing the pressure to meet the enhanced demand, budget constraints, and rapid delivery timelines.

Key Vendors

  • Aerocare International
  • Aircraft Cabin Modification
  • AmSafe
  • Anjou Aeronautique
  • SCHROTH Safety Products

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

  • Segmentation by aircraft type
  • Comparison by aircraft type
  • Narrow-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Wide-body aircraft - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Regional jet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by aircraft type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by region

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Use of additive manufacturing technologies to produce belt buckles
  • Emerging standing-up airplane seat design
  • Introduction of airbag seat belt

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aerocare International
  • Aircraft Cabin Modification
  • AmSafe
  • Anjou Aeronautique
  • Davis Aircraft Products
  • SCHROTH Safety Products

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rldbxf/global_commercial?w=5 

