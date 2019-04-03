Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Industry
Apr 03, 2019, 17:10 ET
NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments: Â Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial Full Flight Simulators, Commercial Flight Training Devices, & Commercial Flight Training Services), and Military Flight Simulation (Military Full Flight Simulators, Military Flight Training Devices, & Military Flight Training Services).
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Alsim Flight Training Solutions
- Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.
- Â Boeing Company The
- CAE, Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- Cubic Corporation
COMMERCIAL AND MILITARY FLIGHT SIMULATION MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Simulation
Full Flight Simulators
Flight Training Devices
Flight Training Services
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth
Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending
Outlook
Global Market for Military Simulation & Training
Flight Simulators Market
Increasing Certification Requirements and Advanced Technologies Drive Helicopter Simulators Market
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DIVERS & ISSUES
Improving Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities
Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2
through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation
Table 3: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market
Table 4: Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Demand for Pilots (2018-2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Number of New Pilots Projected by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector
Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators
Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010 - Implications
Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator
Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market
Table 6: Military Spending as a Percentage of GDP in Select Countries (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Military Spending in Select Countries (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Amount Spent (in US$ Billion) and Rate of Growth (%) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity
Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators
New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors
Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators
Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators
Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products
Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry
Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug and Play Mode
Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena
Popular Flight Simulation Games
Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence
LVC Training to Gain Traction
Aviation Training Devices - A Review
BATD
AATD
Logging Time
Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth
Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services
Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity
Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities
Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence
An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators
Flight Simulation Takes Birth
Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide
Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years
Table 8: World Aviation Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Air Passenger Traffic (RPKs) by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: World Aviation Industry: Projected Compounded Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for Air Passenger Traffic (RPKs) for the Period 2018-2037 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies
4. TECHNOLOGY & TRAINING INNOVATIONS
New Simulation Technologies Critical Enablers for Defense Training
Virtual Battlespace 3 to Enable More Realistic and Interactive Simulations
Novel VIRSuite by The DST Group
â€˜Touchâ€™ Element in Simulator Training - Integration of VR Systems with Haptic Technology
Full Flight Simulator from FlightSafety International
Digital Simulators Emerge
Visual and Motion Capabilities Become a Reality
With Demand for Pilots on the Rise, Aviation Training and Simulation Solutions Gain Focus
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Flight Simulation
Full Flight Simulators
Flight Training Devices
Flight Training Services
Need for Flight Simulation
Evaluation of a Flight Simulator
Evaluation Method
Evaluating the Results
History of Flight Simulation
Advancements in Recent Past
Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models
CAE Simfinityâ„¢ M/FTD for Airbus
MP520
MP521
DARPAâ€™s SIMNET
TacAir-Soar
G-FET II Tactical Flight Simulator
Regulatory Environment
EU Lifts Tariff on Aircraft Simulator Imports
An Overview of the 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act
Flight Simulator Standards Evolve
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors
L-3 Link and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market
Table 10: Global Military Simulation Products Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Military Aircraft Simulator Base by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6.1 Focus on Select Players
Alsim Flight Training Solutions (France)
Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (Canada)
The Boeing Company (USA)
CAE, Inc. (Canada)
Collins Aerospace (USA)
Cubic Corporation (USA)
Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
ELITE Simulation Solutions (USA)
FlightSafety International, Inc. (USA)
FRASCA International, Inc. (USA)
HAVELSAN A.S. (Turkey)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)
L3 Link Training & Simulation (USA)
Thales Group (France)
TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (USA)
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
L3 Link Introduces Blue Boxerâ„¢ Extended Reality Deployable Training System
CAE Launches CAE Riseâ„¢ for the Defense Market
Airbus Unveils the Full Flight and Mission Simulator of Airbus A330 MRTT Aircraft
FlightSafety International Launches MissionFitâ„¢
Elbit Systems Showcases Variety of Operational Training and Simulation Solutions
CAE Launches Cadet Pilot Training Program
CAE Launches CAE Medallion MR e-Series Visual System
CAE Launches CAE 700MR Series FTD
CAE Launches New Bombardier Global 5000/6000 FFS with Vision Flight Deck
ALSIM Announces Largest Flight Training Device - The Airliner
Cubic to Unveil Range of Firearms Training Solutions
Cubic to Showcase Air Combat Training Systems
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
United Technologies Acquires Rockwell Collins and Announces Intention to Separate its Commercial Businesses
Elbit Systems Delivers M-346 FMS and FTD to the Polish Air Force
Central Flying Academy to Buy Alsimâ€™s ALX Medium Jet
CAE to Acquire Bombardierâ€™s Business Aircraft Training Business
CAE Signs Long-Term Training Contract with easyJet
Frasca Wins Supply Contract of TBM910 Level 5 FTD from SimCom
CAE Signs Long-Term Pilot Training Contract with CityJet
TRU Wins Contract from Avengers Flight Group and TAP Air Portugal for Level D A320 FFS
Paragon to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL172 Simulator
Aviation Pilot Training School to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL250
Aviation Education Organizations in China Select Frasca to Provide Flight Training Devices
Astonfly to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL250 FNPT II Simulator
CAE Expands Business Aviation Training Footprint in North America
TRU and FlightSafety to Form Joint Venture
FlightSafety to Install Dassault Falcon 2000LXS and Falcon 900LX Interchangeable Simulator in Teterboro
FlightSafety and Global Simulation Wins a Contract to Provide 10 Mixed Reality Training Systems
L3 Technologies Opens L3 Arlington Training Center Facility in Arlington
The U.S. Army Selects Lockheed Martin to Upgrade 500 Simulators
Alsim Announces Delivery of AL42 Simulator to Skyborne
PAAT Acquires New Airbus A320NEO Full-Flight Simulator
Alsim to Install ALX Flight Simulator at Fly Coop
Frasca Named as Sub-Contractor for Navy TH-57 ATS Contract
Flyschool Air Academy to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL250 Simulator
IFA Aviation Training Center Acquires Class FNPT II Flight Simulator
FlightSafety Wins Bell TH-57 ATS & Boeing C-17 ATS Contracts
The Royal Flying Doctor Service Selects TRU to Provide Flight Training Device
FlightSafety and HAITE to Purchase Flight Simulator for the Airbus A320
L3 Wins Contract from Shenzhen Airlines for Boeing 737-8 Full Flight Simulator
Frasca Wins Order from The Japan Civil Aviation College for Five Cirrus SR22 FTDs
Montair to Purchase Third Alsim Simulator
Alsim to Produce Simulator Products in the United States
CAE and Asiana Airlines Sign Exclusive Pilot Training Agreement
Diamond Airline Academy to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL42 Simulator
Fly-In-Spain Buys Alsimâ€™s AL250 Flight Simulator
Frasca Receives Order for Cessna 172S FTD from KAU
Select Aviation College to Purchase Alsimâ€™s ALX Simulator
Valiant Integrated Services to Acquire Cubicâ€™s CGD Services Business
CAE Expand Pilot Training Capacity in the Americas
TRU Receives FFS Orders from Boeing and Airbus
Sikorsky to Position Depot-Level Maintenance and Pilot Training Facilities in Colombia
Frasca Receives Order from Parks College of Engineering for AATDs
Lockheed Martin Wins Seven-Year Contract for Simulators
CAE and Tâ€™Way Air Sign 5-Year Pilot Training Agreement
FlightSafety Builds First Simulator for Embraer 190-E2 Aircraft
Frasca Receives Order for Two FTDs from Sichuan Fan-Mei Aviation Industry
CAE Acquires Minority Stake in Pelesys
L3 Link Wins Swiss Air Force Contract for Service Life Extension of SHOTS
Israeli Ministry of Defense Selects Elbit Systems to Provide Flight Simulators
AXAviation to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL42 FNPT II Simulater
TRU Signs an Agreement with Copa Airlines to Provide a Boeing 737 MAX FFS
International Allies Receive F-35 Full Mission Simulators from Lockheed Martin
TRU Signs Contract with Qantas Airways to Provide Boeing 737NG FFS
TRU Wins Contract for Two Full Flight Simulators from Airbus
BAFA to Purchase Alsimâ€™s ALX (SEP/MEP/MJ) Simulator
Aeros Flight Training Academy to Buy Second Alsimâ€™s AL42 FNPT II Simulator
L3 Link Wins Contract from USAFâ€™s Life Cycle Management Center to Provide Simulation Solutions
Cubic Global Defense Receives Contract for Three Mobile Combat Training Centers
ACS Flight Training to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL42 Flight Simulator
ALSIM and Orient Flights Sign MoU for Simulator Centers
CAE Bags Contract from Airbus
CAE Signs Multiple Training Contract Solutions Worldwide
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market by Product Group/Segment
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Historic Review for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Historic Review for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: World Historic Review for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
North American Simulation Solutions Market
Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady Growth Prospects
Table 44: Major Military Simulation Programs in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military Sector
US Air Forceâ€™s New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and Directed Energy Weapons
Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber- Electromagnetic Activities
Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches
Importance of M&S for NATO
Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process
FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs
An Overview of the 2001 ATSA
Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture
Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend
Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost
Key Statistical Finding
Table 45: US Commercial Full Flight Simulators Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by End-User - Airlines, Flight Training Center, and Universities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 46: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: The US Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: The US 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.2 Canada
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Scenario
B.Market Analytics
Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Military Synthetic Training and Simulation
B.Market Analytics
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: French Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: German Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Military Simulators Market - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: The UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.6 Russia
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Scenario
Opportunities Galore
B.Market Analytics
Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific - A Lucrative Market for Flight Simulators
Providing Cost-Effective Simulation Systems: Key to Market Success
Joint Ventures: A Tool for Market Expansion?
B.Market Analytics
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2
and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.1 China
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Strong Market for Commercial Flight Simulation
Growing Military Budgets Augurs Well for Military Flight Simulation Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Major Markets
India
Market Prospects in India
India to Witness Growth in Military Simulator Segment
South Korea - A Market Laden with Potential for Military Simulators
B.Market Analytics
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.6 Middle East & Africa
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Middle East - A Growing Market for Simulators
Military Simulators Market Poised for Strong Growth in Saudi Arabia
Military Simulators Market in the UAE - An Overview
B.Market Analytics
Table 94: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
8.7 Latin America
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Brazilian Government to Invest Substantially in Military Simulators
Table 97: Major Military Simulation Programs in Brazil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Brazilian Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market (2019E and 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Military Simulators Market in Chile - A Snapshot
B.Market Analytics
Table 99: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 101: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 101) The United States (45) Canada (6) Europe (38) - France (7) - Germany (8) - Italy (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Spain (2) - Russia (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (10) Middle East (2)
