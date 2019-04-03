Global Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation in US$ Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments: Â Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial Full Flight Simulators, Commercial Flight Training Devices, & Commercial Flight Training Services), and Military Flight Simulation (Military Full Flight Simulators, Military Flight Training Devices, & Military Flight Training Services).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=PRN



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 82 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Alsim Flight Training Solutions

- Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.

- Â Boeing Company The

- CAE, Inc.

- Collins Aerospace

- Cubic Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=PRN



COMMERCIAL AND MILITARY FLIGHT SIMULATION MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Simulation

Full Flight Simulators

Flight Training Devices

Flight Training Services





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



A Prelude

New Aircraft Models to Drive Growth

Oil Prices Take a Toll on Military Spending

Outlook

Global Market for Military Simulation & Training

Flight Simulators Market

Increasing Certification Requirements and Advanced Technologies Drive Helicopter Simulators Market





3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DIVERS & ISSUES



Improving Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2

through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Commercial Aviation Emerges as Major End-Use Sector for Flight Simulation

Table 3: Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Civil Aviation Pilots Set to Accelerate in the Future - An Indication of Opportunity in Store for Commercial Flight Simulation Market

Table 4: Pilot Outlook: Number of Pilots for Years 2018E & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Demand for Pilots (2018-2030P): Percentage Breakdown of Number of New Pilots Projected by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Safety Compliance Drives Demand for Flight Simulators in the Commercial Aviation Sector

Multi Crew Pilot Licensing Process to Support Demand for Simulators

Airline Safety and Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010 - Implications

Opportunities in Military Aviation Sector

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Global Security Concerns Propel Growth of Military Flight Simulator

Review of Defense Budgets & Implications on Military Flight Simulation market

Table 6: Military Spending as a Percentage of GDP in Select Countries (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Military Spending in Select Countries (2016 & 2017): Breakdown of Amount Spent (in US$ Billion) and Rate of Growth (%) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Simulation: Emerging Opportunity

Need to Save on High Fuel Costs Drive Increased Demand for Flight Simulators

New Generation Aircraft Drive Demand for Flight Simulation Products & Services in Commercial & Military Aviation Sectors

Sophisticated Avionics Create New Opportunities for Flight Simulators

Technology Developments & Product Innovations Expand Market Opportunities for Simulators

Fully-Loaded Products Help Boost Market Prospects for Flight Simulation Products

Cost Drives the Technology Shift in Commercial Flight Simulators Industry

Military Simulation Training Embraces Simulators in Plug and Play Mode

Designers of Military Simulators Draw Inspiration from the Gaming Arena

Popular Flight Simulation Games

Networking and Interoperability Gains Prominence

LVC Training to Gain Traction

Aviation Training Devices - A Review

BATD

AATD

Logging Time

Flight Training Services Market to Witness Robust Growth

Innovation in Aircraft Platforms Spurs Demand for Training Services

Online Simulation Based Aviation Pilot Training Grows in Popularity

Simulator Manufacturers Expand into the Training Services Field to Expand Revenue Opportunities

Full Flight Simulators Continue to Gain Prominence

An Insight into the Development Phases of Full Flight Simulators

Flight Simulation Takes Birth

Prices of FFSs and FTDs Continue to Slide

Emerging Markets to Lend Traction to Growth in Coming Years

Table 8: World Aviation Industry: Percentage Breakdown of Air Passenger Traffic (RPKs) by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Aviation Industry: Projected Compounded Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) for Air Passenger Traffic (RPKs) for the Period 2018-2037 by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Modernization to Drive Growth in Developed Economies





4. TECHNOLOGY & TRAINING INNOVATIONS



New Simulation Technologies Critical Enablers for Defense Training

Virtual Battlespace 3 to Enable More Realistic and Interactive Simulations

Novel VIRSuite by The DST Group

â€˜Touchâ€™ Element in Simulator Training - Integration of VR Systems with Haptic Technology

Full Flight Simulator from FlightSafety International

Digital Simulators Emerge

Visual and Motion Capabilities Become a Reality

With Demand for Pilots on the Rise, Aviation Training and Simulation Solutions Gain Focus





5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Flight Simulation

Full Flight Simulators

Flight Training Devices

Flight Training Services

Need for Flight Simulation

Evaluation of a Flight Simulator

Evaluation Method

Evaluating the Results

History of Flight Simulation

Advancements in Recent Past

Focus on Select Flight Simulator/Device Models

CAE Simfinityâ„¢ M/FTD for Airbus

MP520

MP521

DARPAâ€™s SIMNET

TacAir-Soar

G-FET II Tactical Flight Simulator

Regulatory Environment

EU Lifts Tariff on Aircraft Simulator Imports

An Overview of the 2001 Aviation and Transportation Security Act

Flight Simulator Standards Evolve





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Strategic Alliances and Collaborations: Key Competitive Factors

L-3 Link and CAE Dominate Military Simulators Market

Table 10: Global Military Simulation Products Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Military Aircraft Simulator Base by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

6.1 Focus on Select Players

Alsim Flight Training Solutions (France)

Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (Canada)

The Boeing Company (USA)

CAE, Inc. (Canada)

Collins Aerospace (USA)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

ELITE Simulation Solutions (USA)

FlightSafety International, Inc. (USA)

FRASCA International, Inc. (USA)

HAVELSAN A.S. (Turkey)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)

L3 Link Training & Simulation (USA)

Thales Group (France)

TRU Simulation + Training Inc. (USA)

6.2 Product Launches/Introductions

L3 Link Introduces Blue Boxerâ„¢ Extended Reality Deployable Training System

CAE Launches CAE Riseâ„¢ for the Defense Market

Airbus Unveils the Full Flight and Mission Simulator of Airbus A330 MRTT Aircraft

FlightSafety International Launches MissionFitâ„¢

Elbit Systems Showcases Variety of Operational Training and Simulation Solutions

CAE Launches Cadet Pilot Training Program

CAE Launches CAE Medallion MR e-Series Visual System

CAE Launches CAE 700MR Series FTD

CAE Launches New Bombardier Global 5000/6000 FFS with Vision Flight Deck

ALSIM Announces Largest Flight Training Device - The Airliner

Cubic to Unveil Range of Firearms Training Solutions

Cubic to Showcase Air Combat Training Systems

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

United Technologies Acquires Rockwell Collins and Announces Intention to Separate its Commercial Businesses

Elbit Systems Delivers M-346 FMS and FTD to the Polish Air Force

Central Flying Academy to Buy Alsimâ€™s ALX Medium Jet

CAE to Acquire Bombardierâ€™s Business Aircraft Training Business

CAE Signs Long-Term Training Contract with easyJet

Frasca Wins Supply Contract of TBM910 Level 5 FTD from SimCom

CAE Signs Long-Term Pilot Training Contract with CityJet

TRU Wins Contract from Avengers Flight Group and TAP Air Portugal for Level D A320 FFS

Paragon to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL172 Simulator

Aviation Pilot Training School to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL250

Aviation Education Organizations in China Select Frasca to Provide Flight Training Devices

Astonfly to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL250 FNPT II Simulator

CAE Expands Business Aviation Training Footprint in North America

TRU and FlightSafety to Form Joint Venture

FlightSafety to Install Dassault Falcon 2000LXS and Falcon 900LX Interchangeable Simulator in Teterboro

FlightSafety and Global Simulation Wins a Contract to Provide 10 Mixed Reality Training Systems

L3 Technologies Opens L3 Arlington Training Center Facility in Arlington

The U.S. Army Selects Lockheed Martin to Upgrade 500 Simulators

Alsim Announces Delivery of AL42 Simulator to Skyborne

PAAT Acquires New Airbus A320NEO Full-Flight Simulator

Alsim to Install ALX Flight Simulator at Fly Coop

Frasca Named as Sub-Contractor for Navy TH-57 ATS Contract

Flyschool Air Academy to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL250 Simulator

IFA Aviation Training Center Acquires Class FNPT II Flight Simulator

FlightSafety Wins Bell TH-57 ATS & Boeing C-17 ATS Contracts

The Royal Flying Doctor Service Selects TRU to Provide Flight Training Device

FlightSafety and HAITE to Purchase Flight Simulator for the Airbus A320

L3 Wins Contract from Shenzhen Airlines for Boeing 737-8 Full Flight Simulator

Frasca Wins Order from The Japan Civil Aviation College for Five Cirrus SR22 FTDs

Montair to Purchase Third Alsim Simulator

Alsim to Produce Simulator Products in the United States

CAE and Asiana Airlines Sign Exclusive Pilot Training Agreement

Diamond Airline Academy to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL42 Simulator

Fly-In-Spain Buys Alsimâ€™s AL250 Flight Simulator

Frasca Receives Order for Cessna 172S FTD from KAU

Select Aviation College to Purchase Alsimâ€™s ALX Simulator

Valiant Integrated Services to Acquire Cubicâ€™s CGD Services Business

CAE Expand Pilot Training Capacity in the Americas

TRU Receives FFS Orders from Boeing and Airbus

Sikorsky to Position Depot-Level Maintenance and Pilot Training Facilities in Colombia

Frasca Receives Order from Parks College of Engineering for AATDs

Lockheed Martin Wins Seven-Year Contract for Simulators

CAE and Tâ€™Way Air Sign 5-Year Pilot Training Agreement

FlightSafety Builds First Simulator for Embraer 190-E2 Aircraft

Frasca Receives Order for Two FTDs from Sichuan Fan-Mei Aviation Industry

CAE Acquires Minority Stake in Pelesys

L3 Link Wins Swiss Air Force Contract for Service Life Extension of SHOTS

Israeli Ministry of Defense Selects Elbit Systems to Provide Flight Simulators

AXAviation to Purchase Alsimâ€™s AL42 FNPT II Simulater

TRU Signs an Agreement with Copa Airlines to Provide a Boeing 737 MAX FFS

International Allies Receive F-35 Full Mission Simulators from Lockheed Martin

TRU Signs Contract with Qantas Airways to Provide Boeing 737NG FFS

TRU Wins Contract for Two Full Flight Simulators from Airbus

BAFA to Purchase Alsimâ€™s ALX (SEP/MEP/MJ) Simulator

Aeros Flight Training Academy to Buy Second Alsimâ€™s AL42 FNPT II Simulator

L3 Link Wins Contract from USAFâ€™s Life Cycle Management Center to Provide Simulation Solutions

Cubic Global Defense Receives Contract for Three Mobile Combat Training Centers

ACS Flight Training to Buy Alsimâ€™s AL42 Flight Simulator

ALSIM and Orient Flights Sign MoU for Simulator Centers

CAE Bags Contract from Airbus

CAE Signs Multiple Training Contract Solutions Worldwide





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Market by Product Group/Segment

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Commercial Flight Training Devices (FTD) and Commercial Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Commercial Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Military Full Flight Simulators (FFS), Military Flight Training Devices (FTD) & Military Flight Training Services (FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Full Flight Simulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Training Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Military Flight Training Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

North American Simulation Solutions Market

Despite Military Budget Cuts, Military Simulation Sees Steady Growth Prospects

Table 44: Major Military Simulation Programs in the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Synthetic Training and Simulation Gains Acceptance in Military Sector

US Air Forceâ€™s New Office to Test Hypersonic Technology and Directed Energy Weapons

Cyber Battle Laboratory of the US Army to Counter Cyber- Electromagnetic Activities

Testing Aircraft Survivability - The Various M&S Approaches

Importance of M&S for NATO

Industry Consolidation Gives Birth to New Contracting Process

FAA Proposes Overhaul of Flight Crew Training Programs

An Overview of the 2001 ATSA

Upgradation - Unavoidable at this Juncture

Aviation Industry Obsessed with Outsourcing Trend

Virtual and Constructive Training to Rule the Roost

Key Statistical Finding

Table 45: US Commercial Full Flight Simulators Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base by End-User - Airlines, Flight Training Center, and Universities (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: The US Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: The US 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

Market Analysis

Table 52: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Military Synthetic Training and Simulation

B.Market Analytics

Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 61: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: French Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 64: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: German Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 67: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Italian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Military Simulators Market - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: The UK Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 73: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Spanish Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Scenario

Opportunities Galore

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Russian Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific - A Lucrative Market for Flight Simulators

Providing Cost-Effective Simulation Systems: Key to Market Success

Joint Ventures: A Tool for Market Expansion?

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2

and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strong Market for Commercial Flight Simulation

Growing Military Budgets Augurs Well for Military Flight Simulation Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Chinese Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Major Markets

India

Market Prospects in India

India to Witness Growth in Military Simulator Segment

South Korea - A Market Laden with Potential for Military Simulators

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Middle East - A Growing Market for Simulators

Military Simulators Market Poised for Strong Growth in Saudi Arabia

Military Simulators Market in the UAE - An Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.7 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Brazilian Government to Invest Substantially in Military Simulators

Table 97: Major Military Simulation Programs in Brazil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Brazilian Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market (2019E and 2024P): Percentage Breakdown of Spending by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Military Simulators Market in Chile - A Snapshot

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Latin American Historic Review for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Commercial and Military Flight Simulation Products & Services by Product Group/Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Commercial Flight Simulation (Commercial FFS, Commercial FTD, & Commercial FTS), and Military Flight Simulation (Military FFS, Military FTD, & Military FTS) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 82 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 101) The United States (45) Canada (6) Europe (38) - France (7) - Germany (8) - Italy (2) - The United Kingdom (6) - Spain (2) - Russia (1) - Rest of Europe (12) Asia-Pacific (10) Middle East (2)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910443/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

