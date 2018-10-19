Global Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems Market Analysis 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Biotechnology Separation Systems in US$ Million.



The Global market is further analyzed by the following Types:

DNA Microarray

Flow Cytometry

Liquid Chromatography

Membrane Filtration

Protein Microarray

Others

The report profiles 46 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M ( USA )

( ) AB Sciex LLC ( USA )

) Agilent Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Alfa Laval AB ( Sweden )

) Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC ( USA )

) Beckman Coulter , Inc. ( USA )

, Inc. ( ) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) Flottweg SE ( Germany )

) Fluidigm Corporation ( USA )

) GE Healthcare ( USA )

) Groupe Novasep ( France )

) Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. ( Japan )

) Illumina, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Pall Corporation ( USA )

) PerkinElmer, Inc. ( USA )

) ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. ( Canada )

) Repligen Corporation ( USA )

) Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA ( France )

) SEPMAG ( Spain )

) Shimadzu Scientific Instruments ( USA )

) Sysmex Partec GmbH ( Germany )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Separation Technologies Drive Biotechnology Industry

Developed Markets Lead the Way while Emerging Markets Promise Growth

DNA Microarrays - Largest & Fastest Growing Segment

Liquid Chromatography - One of the Leading Biotechnology Separation Technologies

Factors Sustaining Market Growth

Factors Restraining Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview

Surging Biopharmaceutical Market Spurs Demand for Bioseparation Systems

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016

New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015

Evolving Biopharmaceutical Industry Emphasizes on Novel Technologies

Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Drives Market Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth

Aging Population Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Biotechnology Separation Systems Market

Increasing Competition Spurs Renewed Focus on Efficiencies

Growing Orphan Drugs Market Draws Attention towards Manufacturing Flexibility

Downstream Processing - A Major Trend among Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Upstream and Downstream Mismatch Turns Focus towards Innovative Technologies

Protein Separation in Biopharmaceutical Space Assumes Greater Significance

Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects

Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017

An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs

Market Potential for Biosimilars - A Case for Substantial Demand for Separation Technologies

US Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Europe Approved Biosimilars as of December 2017

Patent Expiries Create Opportunities for Biosimilar Manufacturers

Patent Expiries of Major Biologics in the US and Europe

Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects

Disposables to Infuse Cost Effectiveness in Biopharmaceutical Production

Single-Use Products Gain Significant Attention

Market Prospects for Single-Use Disposable Technologies

Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique

Innovations in Single-use Systems

Modular Bioprocessing - An Emerging Trend

Leachables and Extractables Trounce Enthusiasm around Disposables



4. SEPARATION TECHNOLOGIES - MARKET ANALYSIS

Chromatography - The Gold Standard Separation and Purification Technology

Market Outlook

Ongoing Developments and Innovations Create Strong Demand for Columns

Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography

Pre-packed Disposable Columns in Chromatography Gain Attention

Clinical Trials - the Largest Market for Pre-packed Disposable Columns

SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention

Major Advantages and Disadvantages of SMBC

Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns

Growing Focus on Alternatives to Protein A Chromatography

Precipitation and Crystallization - Techniques with Major Use in Protein Purification

Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology

Alternatives to Protein A-based Chromatography to See Significant Adoption

Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing

Microarrays Witness Tremendous Growth

Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion

Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering

Current Approaches to Biochips

Advancements in Biochip Technology

Technological Differentiation in Demand

Biochip Technology Boosts Personalized Medicine

Biochip Technology Spreads beyond Pharma Industry

Data on Specificity of Effect Drives Use of Microarrays in Cosmetics and Personal Healthcare

Need for Alternative Techniques - The Key Drawback

Membrane Separation - A Promising Separation Technology

Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Membrane Adsorbers Gain Ground in Biopharmaceutical Downstream Purification

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Membrane Filtration Gains Widespread Application in Food Industry

Membrane Separation in Dairy Industry

A Note on Applications of Select Other Membrane Technologies in Dairy Industry

Ultrafiltration - A Widely Used Technique for Mineral Separation from Milk Products

Polymeric Membrane-based Separations Gain Attention in Dairy Sector

Novel Techniques Emerge to Prevent Solubility of Milk Protein Concentrate

Flow Cytometry - A Key Laboratory Analytical Technology

Developing Countries Present Growth Opportunities

Cell-based Flow Cytometry Lead the Pack

Research & Clinical Laboratories - Largest End-Use Segments

A Gist of Major Growth Drivers

Growth Barriers/Key Challenges

Technological Advances Boost Cytometric System Sales

Novel Cytometers Advance Technological Evolution

Mass Cytometry - A New Technology in Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics Take Cell Sorting to a New Level

Flow Cytometer Faces Competition from Alternative Instruments

Increasing Role of Flow Cytometry in Disease Diagnosis

IVD Application Market Set to Rise

Large-Scale Screening Operations - Untapped Domain

Rising Use of Image Flow Cytometry in Clinical Applications

Rising HIV Prevalence Provides Growth Opportunities for POC Flow Cytometry

Centrifugation - A Key Separation Technology in Biopharmaceutical Production

Growing Proteomic Research Drives Demand for Electrophoresis Equipment

Major Application Areas of Electrophoresis Equipment

Capillary Electrophoresis Gains Prominence

2D Gel Electrophoresis Market Gains Ground

Overview of the 2D Gel Electrophoresis Market

Advent of 2D-DIGE

Factors Driving Growth of Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis Market

Reconfigured by Technology

Product Innovations Sustain Sales

Advanced Gel-Imaging Systems: An Emerging Market with Promising Growth

Magnetic Separations - An Overview



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biotechnology Separation Systems - An Overview

Flow Cytometry - An Introduction

Flow Cytometers

Fluidics System

Optical System

Electronics System

Application Areas - An Overview

Versatile Use

Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Drug Discovery

Biomedical Research

Fetal Cell Separation

Stem Cell Sorting

Marine Biology and Environmental Sciences

Microbiology

Chromatography: A Popular Separation Technology

Liquid Chromatography - An Overview

General Scheme

Column Chromatography

Chromatography Components

Mobile Phase

Stationary Phase

Advantages and Disadvantages of Different Types of Liquid Chromatography

Membrane Separation

Biochips - Complex Blend of Biochemistry and Electronics

Classification of Biochips

Microarrays

Centrifuges - A Technical Overview

Batch and Semi-Batch Centrifugation

Types of Preparative Centrifuges

Tubular Bowl Centrifuge

Disk Stack Centrifuge

Chamber Bowl

Ultracentrifuge

Decanter Centrifuge

Centrifugal Filter

Electrophoresis

Types of Electrophoresis

Conventional/Gel Electrophoresis

Slab Gel Electrophoresis

Polyacrylamide Gel Electrophoresis (PAGE)

Two-Dimensional Gel Electrophoresis

Capillary Electrophoresis

Advantages of Capillary Electrophoresis Instruments

Enables Sizing of a Piece of DNA Down to a Single Base

Exhibits High Resolution and Fluorescently Labels Multiplexed PCR Products

Allow Rapid Separations Due to Generation of High Voltages

Produces Reliable Analysis Results

Allows Residual Disease Testing of Engraftment Studies of Bone Marrow Transplant

Allows Testing for FLT3 Mutation

Separation Techniques Employed in CE



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Biopharmaceutical Bioseparations Market - A Highly Consolidated Market

Liquid Chromatography Market

High Level of Fragmentation Typifies Electrophoresis Competitive Landscape

Competitive Scenario in the Global Flow Cytometry Market



6.1 Focus on Select Players

3M (USA)

AB Sciex LLC (USA)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Alfa Laval AB (Sweden)

Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Flottweg SE (Germany)

Fluidigm Corporation (USA)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Groupe Novasep (France)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp. (Japan)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Pall Corporation (USA)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)

ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)

Repligen Corporation (USA)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA (France)

SEPMAG (Spain)

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (USA)

Sysmex Partec GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Novasep Launches BioSC Pilot

Merck Launches New CellStream Benchtop Flow Cytometry System



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Bio-Techne Acquires Quad Technologies

Quad Technologies Enters into Partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech

OSAKA SODA to Acquire Chromatography Business of Shiseido China Company

Merck Acquires Natrix Separations

Repligen Enters into Merger with Spectrum

Thermo Fisher Scientific Snaps Up Affymetrix

Repligen Takes Over Atoll



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

United States: The Largest Biopharmaceutical Market Globally

Biosimilar Approvals in the US (as of H1 2018)

Pipeline Biosimilar Products in the US (as of H1 2018)

Impending Patent Expiries Signal Growth Prospects

Select Trends in Biopharmaceutical Market

Manufacturers Shift Focus to Small Bioreactors

Biosimilar Drug Developers Face Higher Litigation Risks

US Flow Cytometry Market - An Overview

Growth in Protein Electrophoresis Segment to Persist

Factors Influencing Purchasing Decisions in Protein Electrophoresis Equipment Market

Major Factors Influencing Purchasing Decision for Protein Electrophoresis

Key Trends in the US PE Market

Ready-Made Gels Grow at the Expense of Hand-Cast Gels

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Canada - A Lucrative Biopharmaceutical Industry

B. Market Analytics



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

European Biopharmaceutical Industry - Select Trends

Funding Challenges Faced by Biopharmaceutical Startups

Healthcare Agencies Looking to Embrace Biosimilars to Cut Healthcare Costs

Slew of Product Approvals Scale Up Market Revenues

Biosimilar Approvals in Europe (as of H1 2018)

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Russia Sets Eyes on Emerging as a Notable Pharmaceutical Industry

Encouragement for Local Manufacturing to Drive Demand

Challenges - Need for Extensive R&D

B. Market Analytics



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Asia Set to Emerge as Preferred Outsourcing Destination for Biopharma Manufacturing

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

Market Analysis



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Favorable End-use Market Dynamics Drive Demand for Flow Cytometers

Factors Affecting the Market

Competitive Landscape in the Indian Flow Cytometry Market

Indian Electrophoresis Market - An Overview

Key Growth Drivers of The Electrophoresis Market

Drug Production Requirements Boost Growth

Competitive Landscape

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Increasing Number of Biosimilar Approvals Drives Growth for Biotechnology Separation Systems

Biosimilar Approvals in South Korea (as of H1 2018)

B. Market Analytics



8.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



8.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8.7.1 Brazil

Market Analysis



8.7.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 46 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (16)

(16) France (2)

(2)

Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pwhbt/global_commercial?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

