About Commercial Carpet



Commercial carpets are soft cover flooring used in non-residential buildings such as corporate offices, hotels, schools, universities, and public offices.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global commercial carpet market to grow at a CAGR of 2.70% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial carpet market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of commercial carpet across industries



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Commercial Carpet Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Berkshire Hathaway

• Interface

• Milliken & Company

• Mohawk Industries

• Tarkett



Market driver

• Growing demand for carpet tiles

Market challenge

• Rising carpet landfills

Market trend

• Carpet manufacturers adopting VR technology to promote sales

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



