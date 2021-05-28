Global Commercial Drone Market Report 2021: Market is Anticipated to Register a CAGR of 57.5% to 2028

DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drone Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The USD 501.4 billion global commercial drone market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 57.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising demand for commercial drones can be attributed to the growing application base across a wide range of end-use verticals, including real estate and construction, media and entertainment, and agriculture.

Majority of the end-use verticals that involve a high proportion of operational processes are expected to experience substantial productivity gains from drone usage owing to the automation of business operations.



UAVs or drones are reinventing old businesses and even creating new prospects. In 2016, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released regulations related to the usage of commercial drones that clarified the legal landscape for businesses and workers. Since then, the industrial applications of commercial drones have significantly increased. Drones are expected to emerge as versatile tools, which can transform the existing business operations and help to establish new startups.



The prominent industry players are involved in the manufacturing as well as supply of accessories required for drone operation.

Additionally, they provide applications for Android/iOS-based smartphones and tablets to efficiently operate and maneuver the drones during flight. These manufacturers offer drones for various verticals, such as security & law enforcement, energy, agricultural, retail, media, and entertainment.



Commercial Drone Market Report Highlights

The ability of drones to perform increasingly complex tasks is likely to improve with advancements in technologies such as collision avoidance and autonomy.

Commercial drones are anticipated to become a potential alternative for the logistics activities of companies, helping them increase their competitive advantage.

Drones are widely being used to inspect power plants, oil and gas, and other industrial sites to ensure proper operations and safeguard these sites.

Newer drone-supportive regulations are expected to lower the entry barriers for startups providing commercial operations of drones.

The advent of drones is set to transform the media industry as it allows the journalism sector to cover news in areas where human entry is prohibited.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope

Chapter 2 Methodology



Chapter 3 Research Objective



Chapter 4 Executive Summary



Chapter 5 Market Definitions



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Business Segment Trends

6.1.1 Application business analysis

6.1.2 Product business analysis

6.1.3 End-use business analysis

6.1.4 Regional business analysis

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Industry

6.4 Market Variable Analysis

6.4.1 Market driver analysis

6.4.1.1 Increasing economic opportunities provided by drones

6.4.1.2 Favourable regulatory landscape

6.4.1.3 Drone technological proliferation

6.4.1.4 Escalating demand from various application areas

6.4.1.5 Effective adoption of drones in law enforcement

6.4.1.6 Integration of intelligent technologies in drones

6.4.1.7 5G and cloud computing

6.4.2 Market restraint analysis

6.4.2.1 Stringent government regulations

6.4.2.2 Scarcity of trained pilots

6.4.2.3 Air traffic management Issues

6.4.2.4 Safety and privacy issues

6.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

6.5.1 PEST analysis

6.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.6 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping



Chapter 7 Regulatory and Political Forces

7.1 Regulatory and Political Landscape



Chapter 8 Competitive and Vendor Landscape

8.1 Participant Categorization

8.2 Strategic Initiatives and Outcome Analysis

8.2.1 DJI Innovations

8.2.2 Parrot Drones SAS

8.2.3 INTEL CORPORATION

8.3 List of Key Companies, by Region

8.4 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2020

8.5 Vendor Landscape



Chapter 9 Product Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (Units)

9.2 Product Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028 (Units)

9.3 Fixed-wing

9.4 Rotary Blade

9.5 Hybrid



Chapter 10 Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

10.3 Filming & Photography

10.4 Inspection & Maintenance

10.5 Mapping & Surveying

10.6 Precision Agriculture

10.7 Surveillance & Monitoring



Chapter 11 End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trends Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

11.2 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028 (USD Million)

11.3 Agriculture

11.4 Delivery & Logistics

11.5 Energy

11.6 Media & Entertainment

11.7 Real Estate & Construction

11.8 Security & Law Enforcement



Chapter 12 Commercial Drone Regional Outlook



Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Aeronavics Ltd.

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

DJI

Draganfly Innovations Inc.

EHang, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Parrot Drones SAS

PrecisionHawk Inc.

YUNEEC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pf9ign

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

