Global Commercial Drones Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Commercial Drones in US$ Thousand.







The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.







Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.







The report profiles 154 companies including many key and niche players such as:



- AeroVironment, Inc.



- Agribotix, LLC



- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd.



- CyPhy Works, Inc.



- Draganfly Innovations Inc.



- DroneDeploy







COMMERCIAL DRONES MCP-7



A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS







1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations



Data Interpretation & Reporting Level



Quantitative Techniques & Analytics



Product Definitions and Scope of Study



Commercial Drones







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW







Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market



Outlook



A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications



Table 1: Global UAV Market by Application Segment (2017e & 2025P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Civil and Military Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth



Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand



Table 2: Global Drone Enabled Service Revenues by Application in Percentage: 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market



Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market



Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market



Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector



Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People







3. MARKETS TRENDS & ISSUES







Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth



Automation - A Significant Area of Development



Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector



Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones



Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times



UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps



3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites



Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight



Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept



Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption



Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones



Table 3: Pricing Trend of Carbon Fiber (2012-2020) (In US$ per Kg) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications



Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones



Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs







4. TRENDS & DEVELOPMENTS IN VARIOUS APPLICATION MARKETS OF COMMERCIAL DRONES







Agricultural Drones Market



Table 4: Global Drones Powered Solutions Value by Industry : 2024 (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Drones Critical for Improving Crop Yields



Companies Eye Unmanned Flying Taxis



Drones Emerge as a Legitimate Tool for Film & Television Production Companies



Rising Significance of Drone for Imaging & Inspection of Commercial Real Estate Sector



Drones Find Use in Inspection of Vital Infrastructure Assets



Drones Offer Improved Safety & Reliability in Power Utilities



Rising Significance of Drones in Wind Turbine Inspection



Growing Prominence of Drones in Search & Rescue Missions



Drones to Disrupt Retail Sector Operations



Internet Communications: Delivery by Drones



Drone-based Delivery: A Promising Technology for Logistics & E-Commerce Companies



GIS Market - A Potential Growth Area for Drones



Drones to Reduce Risk for Hurricane Hunters



Drone Use Aids in Wildlife Protection



Impact of Commercial Drones on P/C Insurance Industry



Growing Use of Drones in Security Applications







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







What are Drones?



History of UAVs



Commercial Drones: A Definition



Hardware Components of a Drone



Types of Commercial Drones



Fixed Wing Commercial Drones



Rotary Blade Commercial Drones



Nano Commercial Drones



Hybrid Commercial Drones



Applications of Commercial Drones



Commercial Photography/Videography



Public Safety



Media



Agriculture



Wildlife Conservation



Internet Service



Package Delivery



Construction



Existing & Potential Application Areas of Drones



Regulatory Framework for Commercial Drones



USA



Canada



Europe







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







Overview



Table 5: Leading Players in the Global Commercial Drones Market ((2017): Percentage Share Breakdown by Sales for DJ



and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Intense Competition Paves Way for Consolidation



Tech Companies Foray into Commercial Drones Market



Semiconductor Vendors Look to Tap Opportunities in Commercial Drones Market



Venture Community Funds Commercial Drone Companies



Table 6: Most Funded Startups in the Commercial Drones Market (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 7: A Glance at Drone Startups Attracting Funding from Investors (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6.1 Focus on Select Players



AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)



Agribotix, LLC (USA)



Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)



CyPhy Works, Inc. (USA)



Draganfly Innovations Inc. (Canada)



DroneDeploy (USA)



Drone Aviation Holding Corporation (USA)



EHang, Inc. (China)



Intel Corporation (USA)



Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)



Parrot SA (France)



senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)



PrecisionHawk (USA)



Prioria Robotics, Inc. (USA)



Sharper Shape Ltd. (Finland)



Skycatch, Inc. (USA)



SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. (China)



Yuneec International Co., Ltd. (China)



6.2 Product/Service Innovations/Introductions



Parrot Launches ANAFI Drone



PrecisionHawk Introduces First BVLOS Multi-Rotor Drone Platform



Zipline Introduces the Fastest Commercial Delivery Drone



DJI Introduces Limited Edition Mavic Pro Alpine White Combo Drone



Parrot Unveils Parrot Bebop 2 Power



6.3 Recent Industry Activity



AgEagle to Acquire Agricultural Analytics Company Agribotix



Dejero Forms technology partnership with Draganfly Innovations



EHang and Yonghui Collaborate for Aerial Drone Food Delivery



Delair and Sphere Drones Partner to Offer Commercial Drone Solutions



DJI and Microsoft Partner to Introduce advanced AI to DJI drones



Skycatch, and DJI Enter into Agreement for Delivery of Commercial Dr



ARE Corporation Acquires Media Wing



Draganfly Innovations Signs Agreement with SureFire to Integrate LED technology with UAVs



AirMap and senseFly Partner to Deliver Airspace Services



Verizon Acquires Skyward



EHang Partners with Dubai RTA to Introduce AVs to Build ITS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







Table 8: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) and Rest of World Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Application Scenario



Table 10: US Commercial Drone Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Drone Volume by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Government Sets Out to Encourage Innovative Use of Commercial Drones



Regulations & Legislative Framework: Critical for Commercial Drones Market



Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth



Agriculture - A Key End Use Market for Commercial Drones



Drone-based Filmmaking - A Relatively Mature Market



Number of RPC Certifications on Rise



Promising Opportunities in Security and Surveillance Market



Military Drones Transform into Commercial UAVs



Competition



Table 11: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Commercial Drones (US$500-US$1000) Market Segment (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Industry Players Focus on Drone Software Development



Drone Startups Continue to Attract Funds



B.Market Analytics



Table 12: The US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.2 Canada



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Regulatory Environment



B.Market Analytics



Table 13: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.3 Japan



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



New BVLOS Regulations to Expand Drone Applications



B.Market Analytics



Table 14: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.4 Europe



A.Market Analysis



Europe Adopts a Positive Approach to Drones in Commercial Applications



Regulatory Environment



Overview of Select Markets



France



Germany



Italy



The United Kingdom



Czech Republic



Denmark



Ireland



B.Market Analytics



Table 15: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 16: European 10-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.5 Asia-Pacific



A.Market Analysis



Market Overview



Focus Across Select Regional Markets



Australia



China



E-commerce Spends High on Drones



Rising Demand for Camera Drones in China



'Made in China 2025' Plan to boost UAS Industry Growth



Competitive Scenario



Startups Heat Up Competition in the Commercial UAVs Market



India



A High Potential Market



Drone Start-ups Grow in Number



Singapore



Malaysia



B.Market Analytics



Table 17: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2



through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



Table 18: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2015, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8.6 Rest of World



A.Market Analysis



Current and Future Analysis



Latin America - Rising Interest in Drone Use



Brazil Increases the Use of Drones



Mexico - Revised Regulations Ease Use of Commercial Drones



Peru



Africa



South Africa



Middle East



United Arab Emirates



Saudi Arabia



B.Market Analytics



Table 19: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Commercial Drones Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2



(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)







9. COMPANY PROFILES







Total Companies Profiled: 154 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 157) The United States (53) Canada (8) Japan (2) Europe (59) - France (12) - Germany (9) - The United Kingdom (7) - Italy (1) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (27) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Middle East (5) Latin America (5) Africa (4)



