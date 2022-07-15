Global Commercial Greenhouse Market Analysis Report 2022: Technological Innovations Such as AI, Automated Irrigation Systems, pH Sensors, and Climate Control Software are Key Trends Gaining Traction

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from $26.44 billion in 2021 to $29.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow to $42.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Major players in the commercial greenhouse market are Heliospectra, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers Inc, Agra Tech Inc, LumiGrow Inc, Logiqs B.V, Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions, Argus Control Systems Ltd. Richel Group, and Hort Americas.



The commercial greenhouse market consists of sales of greenhouse solutions and structures by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of various automation solutions for greenhouses. Commercial greenhouses are becoming increasingly common as a modern type of agricultural technique used for the production of fruits, berries, and nursery crops.



The main types of commercial greenhouses are glass greenhouse, and plastic greenhouse. Glass greenhouses are a beautiful glazing option and offer advantages such as better looks, flame-resistant, the maximum amount of natural light for plants, long-lasting, and easy to replace. The equipment used in commercial greenhouses includes cooling systems, heating systems, and other equipment that are used for the cultivation of various crops such as fruits, vegetables, flowers & ornamentals, nursery crops, and other crops.



Europe was the largest region in the commercial greenhouse market in 2021. North America is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Increasing population and low availability of arable land are the key factors for the growth of the commercial greenhouse market. The vine seed production in greenhouse farming is more than double that of conventional cultivation attributed to regulated media and environmental conditions.

According to a study published in 2019, the world's population will grow to 8.6 billion in 2030 and 9.8 billion in 2050, and food demand for world cereal equivalent (CE) food is expected to be around 10,094 million tons in 2030 and 14,886 million tons in 2050. Moreover, global food demand is estimated to have increased by 70% by the end of 2050. As a result, current arable land is under pressure to grow more food by using soil treatment devices.

Thus, the situation of increasing food demand and decreasing arable land is expected to boost the growth of the commercial greenhouse market which provides better harvest both in terms of quality and quantity than the traditional methods.



Technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, automated irrigation systems, pH sensors, and climate control software are key trends gaining popularity in the commercial greenhouse market. Indoor farmers can use artificial intelligence, automatic irrigation systems, pH cameras, and climate change tools to solve problems including disease prevention and pest management.

For instance, in 2019, a US-based precision agriculture company is coming up with LUNA, an optical scanner system operated by inch, a US-based organization that constantly captures imagery in greenhouses and analyses visual data from growth cycles. The program is capable of recognizing stable crops and alerting farmers as issues arise. Also, companies such as AppHarvest and Kentucky Fresh Harvest offer high-tech greenhouses which help to increase yield and improve harvest quality.



In March 2020, Israel-based Netafim, a company providing agriculture technology acquired Gakon Horticultural Projects, a Dutch greenhouse firm, for an undisclosed amount. The deal brings together Netafim's global footprint and precision agriculture experience with Gakon's greenhouse technology.

The businesses will be able to extend their extensive greenhouse horticulture expertise and skills to new markets. Gakuen Horticultural Projects is a greenhouse building company based in the USA that designs, manufactures, and constructs full greenhouse projects.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Commercial Greenhouse Market Characteristics



3. Commercial Greenhouse Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Commercial Greenhouse



5. Commercial Greenhouse Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Commercial Greenhouse Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

6.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Equipment Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cooling Systems

Heating Systems

Other Equipment Types

6.3. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Segmentation By Crop Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Fruits

Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Other Crop Types

7. Commercial Greenhouse Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Commercial Greenhouse Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Heliospectra

Nexus Corporation

Rough Brothers Inc.

Agra Tech Inc.

Lumigrow Inc.

Logiqs B.V.

Certhon - Greenhouse Solutions

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Richel Group

Hort Americas

International Greenhouse Company

Top Greenhouses

Poly-Tex Inc.

Stuppy Greenhouse

the Glasshouse Company Pty Ltd.

Omni Structures International

Europrogress

Decloet Greenhouse

Luiten Greenhouses

Dutchgreenhouses

Green Tek

Texas Greenhouse Company Inc.

