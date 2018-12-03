Global Commercial P2P CDN Market 2018-2023 - Rising Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Commercial P2P CDN Market by Content Type (Video and Non-video), Solution (Web Performance Optimization, Media Delivery, and Cloud Security), Service, End-User Segment (Consumer and Business), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial Peer-to-Peer Content Delivery Network (P2P CDN) market size is expected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2018 to USD 2.6 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period.

P2P CDN comprises interconnected peers, which act as servers that swiftly deliver huge web content to numerous users present in a geographic location. A large number of broadcasting companies are adopting P2P CDN solutions, as their implementation offers seamless content delivery to end-users, along with limited operational expenditure.

Moreover, broadcasters are competing to engage their customers longer and maintain their market position. To achieve all these business goals, these broadcasters are implementing CDN solutions. P2P CDN enhances user experience as well as increases the network efficiency. P2P CDN also offers various benefits to content owners, and the benefits include cost-effectiveness, lower network load, escalated global spread, increased reliability, and reduced latency.



Content providers, gaming companies, and website hosts have partnered with P2P CDN vendors, who offer web content to end-users efficiently. The adoption rate of CDN is expected to grow, owing to the increasing utilization of data over the internet and the increasing digitalization trend among companies.



Organizations are focusing on engaging customers to improve their business and sustain in the competition and are therefore leveraging CDNs to make their online presence stronger and effective and deliver the best, high-quality, end-user experience. The performance of websites and their loading time is very important for companies, and this directly has an effect on customer experience, customer adoption, and the ranking of their search engines. Users expect high-quality performance on their devices, and this is achieved by implementing CDN solutions by content providers.



Latency issues, the excess time taken by webpages or websites to load, and crashing/freezing of websites may give a negative image to end-users. This can severely affect the company's customer base and popularity among users. CDNs are deployed to improve the speed of websites, decrease the loading time, and enhance the network efficiency and performance. The CDN providers also offer various solutions, such as web acceleration, cloud security, and media delivery.



The implementation of P2P CDN is very popular in the consumer sector, which include people from the millennial age group. A tremendous uplift in the data traffic has been recorded, owing to the rising popularity of Video on Demand (VoD) and online gaming. This growth has considerably resulted in the growing market share of P2P CDN in the consumers segment as compared to the business segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Assumptions for the Study

2.4 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Commercial P2P CDN Market

4.2 Market in North America, By Solution and Content Type

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for 4K Content

5.2.1.2 Growing Trend for Digitalization Among Organizations

5.2.1.3 Need to Optimize Web Performance

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concerns About QOS

5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Video Streaming

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Internet Penetration and Growing Demand for Video Streaming

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns About Security and Privacy

5.2.4.2 Continuous Monetization of Websites and Apps

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case 1: TF1 Group has Implemented Streamroot DNA Delivery Technology to Ensure Stability and Productivity

5.3.2 Use Case 2: Incapsula Empowers Neto to Secure and Fasten Its Website Service

5.3.3 Use Case 3: Bridgestone Selected Akamai to Enhance Its Web Performance



6 Commercial P2P CDN Market, By Content Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Video

6.2.1 Highly Advanced Web Players, High-Quality Media Supporting Devices, and Other Such Factors Have Boosted the Growth of Video-Enabled Content Delivery

6.3 Non-Video

6.3.1 The Growing Demand for On-The-Go Live and Updated Services Have Led to the Increasing Demand for Non-Video Services



7 Market By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web Performance Optimization

7.2.1 Growing Online Competition Among Organizations to Enhance User Experience to Drive the Demand for Web Performance Optimization

7.3 Media Delivery

7.3.1 Media Delivery Requires High Bandwidth Which P2P CDN Delivers Flawlessly

7.4 Cloud Security

7.4.1 P2P CDN Offers Protection Against Most Sophisticated Attacks for Cloud Security



8 Commercial P2P CDN Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Professional Services

8.2.1 P2P CDN Professional Services Enable Users to Turn Into Servers Through the Implementation of the Webrtc Technology and Other Application Programming Interfaces

8.3 Maintenance and Support

8.3.1 P2P CDN Vendors Provide Online as Well as Onsite Training and Support to Users



9 Market Analysis By End-User Segment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Consumer

9.2.1 Consumers Segment is Expected to Hold A Larger Market Size Owing to Growing Demand for Ecommerce, Entertainment, Elearning, and Gaming

9.3 Business

9.3.1 P2P CDN is Used for Large Data Transfers Such as Online Streaming, Training, DDOS Mitigation, Dns Security, Real-Time Communication, and Web Performance



10 Commercial P2P CDN Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Media and Entertainment

10.2.1 The Voluminous Increase in the Amount of Data Generated By Media and Entertainment Firms has Created A Need for Reliable CDN Solutions

10.3 Gaming

10.3.1 Users Want to Experience High-Definition Web Content While Playing Games

10.4 Retail and Ecommerce

10.4.1 to Optimize Their Websites and Augment Security Functionalities Etailers Opting for P2P CDN Solutions

10.5 Education

10.5.1 The Adoption of Learning Management Systems Have Led to Wide-Scale Implementation of P2P CDN

10.6 Healthcare

10.6.1 Rising Adoption of Patient Engagement Solutions has Driven the Demand for P2P CDN

10.7 Others



11 Commercial P2P CDN Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 High Internet Traffic in North America Driving the Demand for P2P CDN

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Europe is A Strategically Important Region in Terms of P2P CDN Adoption Owing to Pop for Large Number of CDN Players

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Growing Demand for Video and Non-Video Content in APAC to Drive the Adoption of P2P CDN

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Latin America is Becoming A Growth Opportunity for P2P CDN Owing to Increasing Online and Mobile Usage By People

11.6 Middle East and Africa

11.6.1 MEA is Expected to Show Notable Growth in the Adoption of P2P CDN Solutions Owing to the Expansion of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Partnerships and Agreements

12.2.2 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

12.2.3 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Akamai

13.2 Alibaba Group

13.3 Qumu Corporation

13.4 Streamroot

13.5 Peer5

13.6 Viblast

13.7 Globecast

13.8 Edgemesh

13.9 CDNvideo

13.10 Play2live

13.11 Kollective

13.12 Peerappp

13.13 Strivecdn



