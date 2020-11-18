Global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Markets, 2019-2020 & 2030 - Rising Ready-to-Eat Products and Rapid Growth of the Organized Food Retail Sector Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Research Report: By Product, Distribution Channel, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2019, the global commercial refrigeration equipment market attained a value of $24.6 billion and is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 3.0% between 2020 and 2030 to reach a revenue of $33.9 billion by 2030.

The rising requirement for ready-to-eat products and the rapid growth of the organized food retail sector are the prominent factors driving the progress of the market.



In many countries, the organized food retail sector that includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and organized restaurant chains and outlets, has grown massively over the last few years. In countries such as India, Brazil, and China, due to the rising urbanization, the growth of the organized food retail sector has been incredibly fast. For example, in China, the urban population is predicted to increase from 782 million to nearly 1.4 billion from 2016 to 2025.



Similarly, India would witness its urban population grow from 438 million to nearly 1.4 billion from 2016 to 2023-end. The surge in the population would boost the demand for food products, which would, in turn, fuel the procurement of refrigeration systems in hypermarkets, food processing plants, mid-sized grocery stores, and tier-I and tier-II restaurants. Depending on product, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is divided into walk-in coolers, beverage refrigeration equipment, display showcases, and ice merchandisers & ice vending equipment.



Out of these, the walk-in coolers category recorded the highest growth in the market in the past and is predicted to exhibit rapid expansion in the future years as well. This would mainly be because of the burgeoning requirement for personalized walk-in coolers and the extensive research and development (R&D) activities being conducted by the market players for developing refrigerants having low-global-warming-potential (GWP). Furthermore, market players are developing walk-in coolers that have a higher efficiency than the conventionally used ones.



Based on application, the commercial refrigeration equipment market is categorized into food service, food & beverage production, food & beverage retail, large pharmaceutical stores, and educational institutions. Amongst these, the food service category will record the highest growth in the market in the future, primarily because of the increasing number of restaurant chains and the surging implementation of favorable government policies regarding the adoption of sustainable refrigeration solutions in fast food joints, hospitals, restaurants, and educational institutions.



Globally, the commercial refrigeration equipment market would exhibit the highest CAGR in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. This is credited to the soaring population levels and the rising purchasing power of people in the region. Moreover, the setting up of several global refrigeration equipment manufacturing companies in the APAC countries, on account of the rapid growth of the quick-service restaurant sector and food chains, is propelling the advancement of the market in the region.



Hence, it can be said without any hesitation that the market would demonstrate huge expansion all over the world in the coming years, primarily because of the rising requirement for food items, increasing popularity of fast foods and ready-to-eat products, and expanding organized food retail sector around the world.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Indicators

4.1 Burgeoning Food & Beverage Service Industry in Developing Countries

4.2 Global Construction Industry Spending

Chapter 5. Industry Outlook

5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Trends

5.2.2 Drivers

5.2.3 Restraints/challenges

5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Landscape

Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Volume, by Product (2014-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

6.4 Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)

6.6 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

6.7 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2014-2030)

6.8 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)

Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Volume, by Product (2014-2030)

7.3 Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

7.4 Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

7.5 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)

7.6 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

7.7 Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel (2014-2030)

7.8 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)

7.8.1 U.S. market revenue (2014-2030)

7.8.2 Canada market revenue (2014-2030)

Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 12. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 U.S. Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.3 China Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.4 India Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.5 Japan Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.6 Brazil Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.7 Germany Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.8 Indonesia Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.9 Canada Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.10 France Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.11 Mexico Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.12 U.K. Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.13 Italy Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.14 Russia Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.15 Argentina Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.16 Australia Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.17 Netherlands Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.18 South Korea Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.19 Spain Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.20 Saudi Arabia Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

12.21 South Africa Market Volume, by End User (2014-2030)

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Market Players and their Offerings

13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

13.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

13.4 Recent Strategic Developments of Market Players

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

The Middleby Corporation

Ali Group S.r.l.

Johnson Controls International plc

United Technologies Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dover Corporation

Frigoglass S.A.I.C.

Midea Group Co. Ltd.

