Global Commercial Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for Professional Entertainment Growth Opportunities

This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for professional entertainment market, highlighting the main causes of growth.







Similar to other UAS markets, commercial UAS for professional entertainment has been growing rapidly in the past decade, witnessing important technological advancements, an evolving competitive landscape, and the entry of new market participants every year.



The use of UAS in the entertainment industry helps market participants meet UN Sustainable Development Goals, and this study explains how.



The study segments the market into 3 main categories—UAS videography, UAS light shows, and first-person view (FPV) UAS racing.



The study lists these segments' competitors, including manufacturers, service providers, and simulator developers.



Anticipated technological developments will be the major growth driver; nevertheless, the market is currently restrained by global supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian war.



The entertainment industry is also sensitive to economic fluctuations, which restrains its growth.



The global regulatory framework plays a key role in this market.



