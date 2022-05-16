Global Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Report 2022: Drive for Ecological Solutions with Lower Carbon Emissions will Propel Unmanned Solutions Growth

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the most promising growth opportunities for commercial UGVs. It details the industries where commercial unmanned solution use is growing due to workforce shortages, increasing labor costs, and a need for ecological applications. These growth opportunities explain how UGVs can play an important role in these industries while highlighting how industry participants can take advantage of these developments.

This report presents information analyzed from several sources, such as reports in the analyst's database, industry papers, and specialized magazines focusing on unmanned systems. Interviews with industry participants provide additional insights into the market and validate published information.



Global workforce shortages are accelerating the adoption of unmanned solutions for several industries. Unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) can play an important role in this process by lowering costs and performing tasks in remote areas where workers are difficult to find.



There is a significant overlap in military and commercial UGVs, with many platforms capable of performing tasks in both areas. While military applications are important, commercial end-use for UGVs has grown in the last 3 years, with agriculture, mining, and last-mile delivery being the industries where UGV platforms have experienced the highest growth rates.

In addition, the drive for ecological solutions with lower carbon emissions will propel unmanned solutions growth due to their lower carbon footprint than conventional methods. In addition, as with other unmanned systems, technological developments in autonomy and artificial intelligence will further incentivize the adoption of unmanned ground vehicles by lowering costs and the time needed to process data gathered by the platform.



Relevant challenges to market growth include competition from drones, which also benefit from the same technological advances and lower carbon emissions, and supply chain disruptions, which currently inhibit the mass production of UGVs. High adoption costs will prevent businesses in the developing world from adopting unmanned solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Purpose, Overview, Trends, and Challenges, Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Commercial UGV Platform Segmentation by Mobility

Global Distribution of Unmanned Ground Vehicles in 2024 by Segment

Key Application Areas for Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicles

The 2021 Commercial Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Commercial UGVs OEMs, Companies to Watch

Representative Commercial UGV Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Representative Commercial Last-mile UGV Delivery Industry Participants

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - UGVs for Smart Farms

Growth Opportunity 2 - UGVs for Commercial Last-mile Deliveries

Growth Opportunity 3 - UGVs for Mining Applications

Key Conclusions

4. List of Exhibits



