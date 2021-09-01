Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market Report 2021-2027 - Manufacturers Engage in Product Development Activities Based on the Changing Market Needs and Regulatory Environment
DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models to Transform the Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the global commercial vehicle coatings market. It takes into account volume shipment and revenue generated from commercial vehicle coatings from 2017 to 2027.
Revenue is recorded at the manufacturer level. Coatings in this study are defined as OEM and refinish coatings used on the exterior surfaces of on-road commercial vehicles such as heavy trucks, buses and coaches, and light commercial vehicles. This study excludes the interior coatings used in commercial vehicles.
The coatings market is primarily divided into two major product groups - OEM coatings and refinish coatings - and these are further analysed based on the sub-product types (primers, e-coats, basecoats, clearcoats, and monocoats), the resin chemistries used (such as epoxy, PU, acrylic, and polyester) and the formulation technologies employed (solvent borne, waterborne, and powder).
Though the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the global commercial vehicle coatings market, a revival since 2021, with the disbursement of various vaccines developed around the world is anticipated to help bring the market to growth during the forecast period.
Manufacturers engage in product development activities based on the changing market needs and regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.
Key Issues Addressed
- What stage is the market lifecycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?
- What are the growth opportunities among solvent-borne and waterborne and powder technology based products?
- How is the current regional market scenario expected to shape the market for commercial vehicle coatings?
- What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?
- What is the competitive structure of the market like, and what direction is it expected to go to in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - Scope of Analysis
- Commercial Vehicle Coatings Segmentation
- OEM Coatings Segmentation
- Refinish Coatings Segmentation
- Commercial Vehicle Coatings Geographic Segmentation
- Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market - 2020 Snapshot
- Key Growth Metrics for Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Revenue and Volume Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Volume Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis
- Other Major Factors Affecting the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Timeline of Adoption of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles and its Impact on the Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Volume Forecast by Region
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Value Chain - OEM Coatings
- Value Chain - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue Share - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Revenue Share Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Competitive Environment - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - OEM Coatings
- OEM Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for OEM Coatings
- Growth Drivers for OEM Coatings
- Growth Driver Analysis for OEM Coatings
- Growth Restraints for OEM Coatings
- Growth Restraint Analysis for OEM Coatings
- Graphical Summary of the Drivers and Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - OEM Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - OEM Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Region - OEM Coatings
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - OEM Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Product Type - OEM Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry - OEM Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Technology - OEM Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Average Prices - OEM Coatings
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Refinish Coatings
- Refinish Coatings - Segment Characteristics and Overview
- Key Growth Metrics for Refinish Coatings
- Growth Drivers for Refinish Coatings
- Growth Driver Analysis for Refinish Coatings
- Growth Restraints for Refinish Coatings
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Refinish Coatings
- Summary of the Drivers and Restraints
- Revenue and Volume Forecast - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Region - Refinish Coatings
- Volume Forecast Analysis by Regions - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Product Type - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Product Type
- Revenue Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Chemistry - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Chemistry
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings
- Volume Forecast by Technology - Refinish Coatings
- Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Average Prices - Refinish Coatings Market
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Commercial Vehicle Coatings Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Strategic Partnerships With LCV OEMs, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Customised Monocoats for Developing Economies, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 4: Targeted Marketing for Refinish of Ageing and Imported Vehicles, 2021
6. Next Steps
