Automotive remote diagnostics enable automation of vehicle health check and diagnosis using a wireless network. Vehicle health check refers to monitoring vehicle performance by continuously checking and assessing real-time data of certain parameters. Diagnosis refers to the investigation based on real-time vehicle data.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 23.16% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global commercial vehicle remote diagnostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Commercial Vehicle Remote Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Continental

• Bosch

• Vector Informatik

• Vidiwave

• Magneti Marelli



Market driver

• Remote diagnostics in vehicles result in cost savings for fleet operators

Market challenge

• High cost involved in fleet tracking

Market trend

• Evolution of automotive prognostics from automotive remote diagnostics

