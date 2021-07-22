Global Commercial Washing Machine Market Growth Analysis in Household Appliances Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

Request a Free Sample to Understand the Scope of the Report

The front-loading segment is expected to be a significant contributor to the growth of the commercial washing machine market share during the forecast period. Front-load commercial washing machines are costlier than their top-load counterparts owing to their lower maintenance cost and high-efficiency features. They are increasingly preferred in commercial applications as they are highly efficient and saves more electricity. They also use half the quantity of water required in top-load machines.

APAC will contribute 39% of the overall commercial washing machine market growth during the forecast period. China is a key market for commercial washing machines in APAC. APAC has been exhibiting a significant growth rate for commercial washing machine market vendors. The commercial washing machine market share growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.



Commercial Washing Machine Market: Major Growth Drivers

The commercial washing machine market report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing hospitality industry

Growth of online laundry market

Rising adoption of multi-housing laundry washing machine

Commercial Washing Machine Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alliance Laundry System LLC

Alliance Laundry System LLC offers different commercial washing machines under different brands such as Speed Queen, UniMac, Primus, Huebsch, and IPSO. Moreover, the company offers commercial washing machine such as Speed Queen, which is use to clean heavy loads such as work clothes, towels, blankets. The company also serves the home laundry, vended laundry, multi-housing, and on-premises laundry sectors.

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH

BOWE Textile Cleaning GmbH offers different commercial washing machines and laundry systems such as PremiumLine, BOWE Black Forest Edition, M70, InduLine, SI70, iLine, Laundry Systems, Secondhand-Machines, and SENSENE.

Dexter Apache Holdings Inc.

Dexter Apache Holdings Inc. offers front-loading washers, dryers, and others. Moreover, the company offers commercial washing machine equipment such as Washer, Dryer and Stack Washer-Dryer under the Daxter Laundry segment category.

Reasons to Buy Commercial Washing Machine Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial washing machine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial washing machine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial washing machine market across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial washing machine market vendors

