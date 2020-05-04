Global Communications Company NEXVOO® Pivots to Deliver Over One Million Units of PPE to Healthcare Providers in April 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXVOO®, a global communications technology and healthcare equipment provider, today announced that it has delivered over a million units of personal protection equipment to the frontlines of the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic during the month of April.

In addition to deliveries nationwide across the United States, NEXVOO® has delivered to the UK, Germany, Bermuda, Russia, and Australia. With over 75% of 1.5+ million units of PPE delivered in the US, the company continues to execute orders of FDA- and CE-approved PPE including masks, isolation gowns, face guards, thermometers, hand sanitizer, and more.

"It isn't what we expected April to look like exactly, but I know we're not the only ones who feel that way," said President of NEXVOO® John Gayman. "We're happy to have the opportunity to contribute to returning the world to something closer to normal."

"Each day has brought its own challenge," said Vice President Steven Schmidt, "but these deliveries are vitally important to our customers, and I'm proud of the effort our team is making."

NEXVOO® had been poised to launch into the integrated technology space this spring, but as the pandemic spread globally, the company quickly pivoted its focus to sourcing personal protective equipment.

NEXVOO® will continue to work with partners and associations like the AAO and AOA to reach various sectors, such as dental, senior living, and orthopedic.

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.

For questions please email us at [email protected] or call 866.910.8366.

