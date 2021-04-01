Global Communications Hardware Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 The "Communications Hardware Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global communications hardware market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global communications hardware market is expected to grow from $625. 11 billion in 2020 to $666. 53 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6. 6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $900. 88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for communications hardware? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Communications Hardware market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider communications hardware market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The communications hardware market section of the report gives context. It compares the communications hardware market with other segments of the telecom market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, communications hardware indicators comparison.

Major companies in the communications hardware market include Apple; Samsung; Cisco Systems; Huawei Technologies and Ericsson.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global communications hardware market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global communications hardware market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global communications hardware market.



Rapid increase in energy consumption has been a major threat to environmental protection and sustainable development, thus driving the development of green technologies. For instance, communications hardware accounts for about 2%-4% of the total global carbon emissions. Due to access to the high-speed internet provided by next-generation wireless networks and increased smartphone usage, data traffic has increased significantly. This has triggered a significant expansion of network infrastructures and increased the energy demands. Environment friendly batteries, renewable energy sources, and intelligent management of the power systems are being developed to reduce carbon emissions.



The communications hardware industry is increasingly targeted by hackers, so exposing various security issues. For instance, according to Avast 2019 Smart Home Security Report, 40. 8% of all smart homes have at least one vulnerable connected device and 59. 7% of household routers worldwide are vulnerable. Hackers disrupt, intercept or deny communications. Despite various measures taken by the companies, telecommunications hardware is still vulnerable to data thefts. Due to the extreme cases of surveillance, the U. S and Indian government banned the Huawei Company. Hence, these security issues hindered the growth of the communications hardware industry during the historic period.



The communications hardware market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies use information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. Smart cities are integrated with communication equipment, thereby benefitting the companies operating in this market. in 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N. V. announced investment of €250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.



